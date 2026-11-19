The European Union detected an AI-powered cyberattack on Oct. 22 that forced several applications offline, though most have been restored and no data breach has been found, an official said Thursday.

BRUSSELS (AP) - A cyberattack using software powered by artificial intelligence targeted the European Union in October, an official in Brussels said on Thursday, with some of the bloc's digital tools still remaining offline.

The official did not elaborate on the cyberattack, or say who could have been behind it. It was the first time the 27-member bloc reported a cyberattack using an AI tool. AI-assisted tools can be used and especially misused to detect vulnerabilities, said Thomas Regnier, spokesperson for the European Commission, the executive body of the EU. Indeed we can confirm that this was done with AI tools, he added.

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EU Detects First AI-Powered Cyberattack

We have seen many global cyber attacks recently, and of course no one is immune to this. Regnier said the EU first detected the incident on Oct. 22 and that authorities launched an investigation while also imposing preventative measures. We temporarily took down several applications, and most of them have since then been restored, he said.

The investigation is ongoing and so far we have not detected any evidence of a data breach affecting commission staff as a whole, he said. The EU has not attributed the attack to any group or country. Regnier declined to provide further details about the nature of the AI tools involved or the specific applications that were taken offline.

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AI Tools Boost Sophistication of Global Attacks

The incident comes amid a broader rise in cyberattacks globally, with officials warning that artificial intelligence is making such operations faster and more sophisticated. AI systems can quickly scan networks for weaknesses, automate intrusion attempts and adapt to defenses. The European Commission has been tightening its cybersecurity rules in recent years, but the October incident marks the first confirmed case of an AI-assisted attack against EU institutions.

Some of the bloc's digital tools remained offline on Thursday, though Regnier did not specify which ones or how many. The Commission said it is working to restore all services while continuing to investigate. No further information about the attackers or their motives has been released. The EU has not said whether any other institutions or member states were affected.