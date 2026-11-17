Jody Thomas, former national security adviser to Justin Trudeau, says Chinese electric vehicles are a security concern because they collect and send data to the Chinese government. Her comments come as Prime Minister Mark Carney visits China and Canada considers Chinese EV investment.

OTTAWA - A former national security adviser to the prime minister says she would not personally buy a Chinese electric vehicle, calling them computers on wheels that send data back to the Chinese government.

Jody Thomas made the comments Tuesday during a panel interview with other China experts on CTV Power Play with Vassy Kapelos. She was asked whether she has security concerns about the technology. I think that anybody who does buy a Chinese EV needs to understand it is a computer on wheels, and all of their information about what they do and where they are going is going back to the Chinese government, Thomas said.

Also read St. Thomas mayor Jeff Kohler aiming for 3.5 per cent tax increase in first budget

Security Adviser Warns On Chinese EV Data Risks

And if you are willing to have that be the use of your information, then certainly buy the vehicle, she added. Thomas served as national security adviser to former prime minister Justin Trudeau from 2022 to 2024. She said there is absolutely no doubt that Chinese EVs are a security concern. There are people who should never buy an EV, and they all know who they are, and they will not, Thomas said.

Advertisement

It is a very small deal in terms of EVs, but the potential to grow is there, and I think there is significant concern both for the auto industry here, but also for the proliferation of those kinds of vehicles, she added. The comments come as the federal government examines the prospect of manufacturing Chinese EVs in Canada. Premier Doug Ford has urged the Carney government to exercise caution about any Chinese involvement in the auto sector.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in China this week and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit got underway. The bilateral took place as Carney signals he would welcome Chinese automakers to consider investing in Canadian manufacturing, potentially creating opportunities for autoworkers affected by U.S. tariffs. Carney also said Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if trade talks with the U.S. fail.

Canada Maintains Tariff Deal For Chinese Electric Vehicles

There was no new announcement, however, on Chinese EVs entering Canada, with the two countries maintaining the agreement reached in January 2026. At the time, Carney announced a deal that would see Canada reduce its tariff rate from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent on Chinese EVs and allow up to 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles into the Canadian market.

In exchange, China agreed to lower tariffs on key agricultural and seafood exports, most notably slashing the levies on Canadian canola seed. The agreement remains in place. In a post to social media on Tuesday, senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump Peter Navarro called Canada's potential move toward Chinese EVs offensive in the extreme. He asked whether Carney is really threatening to play China off the U.S. U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra shared the post.

Advertisement

Trump Adviser Criticizes Canadian Chinese EV Stance

With files from CTV News' Vassy Kapelos, Graham Richardson and Marieke Walsh