A Childhood Home Lost to the Vancouver Housing Bubble

A personal reflection on the emotional impact of seeing a childhood home transformed by the Vancouver housing market, juxtaposing memories of a modest, loving home with the sterile luxury of its modern replacement.

Several years ago, I came across a real estate listing that stirred a whirlwind of emotions within me. The address listed was once my own, but the property had been transformed into a sprawling 3,500-square-foot mansion, described as prestigious, flawless, and luxurious.

Priced at $3.5 million, the home boasted a two-toned brick driveway guarded by short pillars and automatic gates. Inside, the high coffered ceilings were adorned with gold accents and chandeliers, while tall ceramic vases strategically placed in corners led to features like the panorama marble bathroom. As I scrolled through the well-lit photographs, a sense of antipathy and nostalgia washed over me. The place I once called home was unrecognizable, a casualty of the Vancouver housing bubble.

When I close my eyes, I am transported back to our modest Spanish-style house. We didn’t have marble bathrooms; in fact, two of them were carpeted—a design choice from 1974 that left my family puzzled for years. The front yard, now occupied by a three-door garage and gates, was once a haven bordered by maples and rhododendrons.

It was where we made snow angels in the winter and where my brother and I once debated whether a striking violet plant was a weed or a treasure. Our neighbour eventually settled the argument, saving us from horticultural torment. My father spent much of his retirement tending to that front yard, weeding and trimming. I would accompany him—or perhaps tease him—by playing Robert Schumann on our old upright piano just inside the front window.

The Yamaha, a gift from my father to my mother, was an irreplaceable instrument that still holds a special place in her heart. Unlike the gold accents of the new home, our living room was adorned with Chinese calligraphy and a large embroidered art of 12 birds, bearing the characters Good news every month. The ceiling was within reach, a tangible measure of our growth and joy.

It was in this small but mighty space that I shared my future aspirations with my mother, where my husband asked for permission to marry me, and where my father delivered the heartbreaking news that he had only a few months to live. My mind often wanders to our kitchen and the backyard, where a small vegetable garden offered cherry tomatoes in early fall.

I would stuff my face with them like a hamster while my mother cooked on the decades-old stove, the noisy overhead fan a constant companion. That garden is now a kitchen island on a marble floor, a stark contrast to the warmth of my memories. Recently, I took a detour on my way home to visit the place in person.

The new house, though not to my taste, might now be a childhood home for someone else—perhaps someone who looks a little like me. But my visit left me sad. The house now looks abandoned, with green moss on the pillars, a BEWARE OF DOG sign on the gates, and shrubs in desperate need of trimming. Curtains were tightly drawn, and if there were a front door mat, it would have probably said Not welcome.

Who lives there now? Rotating renters and vacationers? The fifth family in the past six years? No one?

Suspicion and judgment clouded my memories of a beloved basketball hoop with a partially torn net, badminton on the cracked driveway, and my three-year-old son racing through the empty house on the day of our final goodbye. Disappointment grew like a weed in my mind. But this time, I vowed to pull that weed out sooner. The priceless house I see with my eyes closed will remain





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vancouver Housing Bubble Childhood Memories Real Estate Transformation Nostalgia Family Home

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jaques' Overtime Goal Lifts Vancouver Goldeneyes Over Minnesota FrostSophie Jaques scored the overtime winner as the Vancouver Goldeneyes defeated the Minnesota Frost 4-3 in PWHL action. The Goldeneyes finished their inaugural season with a four-game winning streak, while the Frost head into the playoffs on a four-game losing skid.

Read more »

2 arrested after assault with weapon at Vancouver supportive housing facilityVancouver police say they arrested two suspects after an assault with a weapon at a supportive housing facility Saturday morning.

Read more »

No lawn watering starting May 1 as Metro Vancouver jumps to Stage 2 restrictionsMetro Vancouver residents are being asked to let their lawns go brown this spring as the regional district makes the unprecedented move to skip Stage 1 watering restrictions and bring in tighter rules early.

Read more »

Vancouver Whitecaps fans bring 'Save the Caps' campaign to B.C. PlaceVancouver Whitecaps players say they see the support fans are showing as rumours swirl about the club’s potential move — and that support is fueling the team’s winning streak.

Read more »

Atlético Ottawa escape with 1-1 draw against Vancouver FC in home openerEmiliano García scored his first Canadian Premier League goal in the 97th minute Sunday as Atlético Ottawa came away with a tie against Vancouver FC and denied the visitors their first win of the season.

Read more »

Ringo Starr on His New Country Album and a Childhood Spent Listening to Sailors' RecordsRingo Starr discusses his latest album 'Long Long Road,' his lifelong love of country music, and how he discovered the genre through sailors returning to Liverpool with American records. He also reflects on a youthful ambition to pursue the blues in Texas and his recent recording experience in Nashville.

Read more »