A 24-month-aged Comté from JuraFlore in eastern France won the World Cheese Awards in Córdoba, Spain, beating 5,330 cheeses from 45 countries after a tie-breaker.

A 24-month-aged Comté from eastern France has been named the world's best cheese at the World Cheese Awards, held Thursday in Córdoba, Spain. The nutty, crumbly and deeply complex cheese from JuraFlore beat 5,330 entries from 45 countries to take the title.

The winning wheel was aged at Fort des Rousses by JuraFlore, a traditional family-run affineur, or cheese maturer, founded in 1907. The hard cheese is made from unpasteurized cow's milk in the Franche-Comté region bordering Switzerland. It is the complexity, obviously, said Spanish expert Rafael Domínguez González, one of 14 super judges who each championed one cheese into the tense final round. We see how it evolves in the mouth.

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Family business marks 120 years

It starts to develop in different layers of flavour, beautiful nutty layers. It definitely left a mark here. It's such a pleasure, Franck Arnaud, a descendant of JuraFlore's original founder, told the award ceremony via videolink. We have 120 years next year and a family business all this time.

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It's an amazing pleasure for me, this news, and I can't wait to tell the others. After crossing the Pyrenees to arrive in Córdoba, the winning wheel faced a much tougher journey through multiple judging rounds before reaching the final 14. A grand total of 5,330 cheeses from 45 countries made it to the competition hall, where they were laid out on tables and assessed by an army of judges for taste, smell, appearance, texture and mouthfeel.

Super gold prize winners from each table advanced to a second round of sampling before a live onstage tasting session picked the champion. With the 14 final judges each giving marks out of seven, the winning Comté finished neck-and-neck on 81 points alongside a Swiss mountain cheese and a younger French ewe's-milk cheese. The Comté triumphed on a tie-breaker because it had the smallest range of scores.

Judge praises golden colour

Event host and cheese writer Patrick McGuigan described the Swiss rival as a big, big boy. McGuigan said the winning cheese was greatly aided by its maturity, particularly when it came to its appetizing appearance. You can see the colour, that dark, dark golden colour. That's coming from time, basically, he said in his onstage assessment.

Some people argue that time is the fifth ingredient in cheese. You've got your milk, your starter cultures, your rennet, your salt. But time can play a huge part in developing flavour. To me, that talks of summer pastures, that really golden colour, cows eating grass.

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US import rules allow aged cheese

While raw-milk cheeses face strict import rules in countries such as the United States over health concerns, aged varieties like Comté easily clear the FDA's 60-day maturation requirement. Still, given that each wheel takes two years to produce, American cheese aficionados will have to move quickly to secure a slice of the winning batch before supplies run out. Those who manage should be in for a treat, according to judge Domínguez González. I love my friends.

I love my girlfriend, and I knew I love this cheese, he said. I'm very happy.