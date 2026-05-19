A chance for Watson to change controversial trade

With Watson healthy and entering the final year of his fully guaranteed $230 million contract, the veteran is getting a clean slate on the field with new coach Todd Monken.

Would an NFL team take a chance on Brendan Sorsby in supplemental draft ? Previous quarterback to take part in individual drills when the supplemental draft opened, threw a pass to a staffer about 20 yards downfield.

Watson and Sanders split the first-team reps in team drills. A year ago, it appeared Watson had played his final snap in Cleveland -- and possibly the NFL. He was recovering from two tears to his right Achilles, and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam labeled his team’s 2022 blockbuster trade for Watson a 'big swing-and-miss.

' Watson sat out the entirety of the 2025 season as he continued his rehab. With Watson healthy and entering the final year of his $230 million contract, the veteran is getting a clean slate on the field with new coach Todd Monken. Both sides are open-minded about what the future holds with Watson in Cleveland.

Now highly motivated and playing in an offense that caters to his strengths, Watson has a chance to affect one of the most controversial trades in NFL history with a few steps: Win the starting quarterback job; stay healthy and on the field; provide steady play in leading the offense; help a franchise that has drafted three quarterbacks in the past two years





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Watson Supplemental Draft Brendan Sorsby Coach Todd Monken $230 Million Contract

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre Brings Relief in Middle East ConflictThe UKMTO receives emergency calls when vessels are under attack in the Persian Gulf, providing crucial assistance and sharing information with military forces, shipping companies, and local authorities.

Read more »

Government and Cattlemen talking about Mercosur trade dealNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Investors bet on stability after Trump-Xi summit as Iran war concerns lingerMeeting eases geopolitical risk but no breakthroughs on trade or Iran conflict

Read more »

Global shares trade mixed and Kospi falls 3% as oil prices keep swingingGlobal shares were mixed Tuesday as uncertainty about what will happen with the Iran war roiled global markets.

Read more »