A Celebration of Life: Honoring a Father's Wishes with Humor and Heart

A family creates a memorable memorial service, reflecting a father's life through humor and heartfelt tributes, following his wishes and celebrating his unique personality.

The author's father, an estate planning attorney, held strong beliefs about funerals, developed through years of experience and numerous conversations about death at the family dinner table. He believed funerals should be a celebration of life, filled with humor rather than solely focused on grief. His philosophy heavily influenced his family's approach to his own memorial service , shaping the celebration into a testament to his unique personality and wishes.

He emphasized the importance of family communication and reflection, advising his clients to delay services to allow for thoughtful planning and personal expression. These principles guided his family in creating a memorial that honored his life and legacy.\After a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia, the author's father passed away in early February 2022. In preparation, he meticulously documented his wishes, including favorite hymns, songs, poems, and handwritten notes, within a dedicated folder. His family followed his instructions closely, planning a “celebration of life” to take place a few months after his passing, in May, near his birthday, at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The venue itself, designed by Santiago Calatrava, held significant meaning for him due to his long-standing affiliation with the museum. This delayed approach and thoughtful selection of the venue, coupled with the inclusion of his favorite poem, “I’m Free,” and the careful crafting of the service, aimed to create a memorable and meaningful experience for everyone attending the event. The author's father's attention to detail underscored his deep love for family and the importance he placed on personal reflection and heartfelt connection.\The memorial service, a true reflection of his personality, incorporated a blend of heartfelt tributes and lighthearted humor. The family gave speeches, sharing anecdotes and memories of his life. Videos he had created over the years, including send-ups of old TV shows and fictional infomercials showcasing his wit and warmth, were played, injecting laughter into the service. The author's mother played a central role in organizing the event, ensuring that every detail reflected his wishes. The inclusion of humor, coupled with the selection of his favorite songs and the sharing of personal stories, transformed the traditional funeral into a lively celebration of his life. The author's father's approach served as a guide for the family to navigate their grief while also embracing his vibrant personality and unique outlook on life. The service created a lasting legacy by honoring his memories, reflecting his wishes, and connecting people to his essence and impact





