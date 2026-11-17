A Canadian teenager was blackmailed after sending a nude image, and the AP and FRONTLINE tracked down his scammer, Ayomide, a Nigerian student part of the Yahoo Boys subculture. The case highlights a global surge in financially motivated sextortion of minors.

A Canadian teenager who sent a nude photo to someone he thought was a girl his age was blackmailed for money and later discovered his scammer was a Nigerian student named Ayomide.

The Associated Press and FRONTLINE found Ayomide in Lagos, where he admitted to running sextortion scams. The teen, now 18, spoke on condition of anonymity about the ordeal. The boy said he felt his heart drop and his mind went blank when the demands began.

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"My mind couldn't think anymore," he told the AP. "It couldn't even comprehend the situation I was in. " He had believed he was chatting with a buxom brunette with a sweet smile, but that illusion quickly shattered. After sending the photo, the scammer threatened to post it to his family, friends and boss, effectively destroying his life.

Panicked, the teen sent US$500.

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"Are we done now? " he remembered asking. "Let's go our separate ways. " The response seared on his brain: "Not just yet.

This isn't that simple.

Yahoo Boys Run Sextortion Scams

" Ayomide, in his early 20s, is part of a thriving subculture in Nigeria where scamming is normalized. Known locally as Yahoo Boys, these online scammers are driving a global surge in sextortion by exploiting Western social media and payment systems.

"Scamming is not good," Ayomide said. "I do feel bad. But as a man, you have to make money.

" He shared chat histories of some of his successful scams, including with the Canadian teen. The FBI has warned of a surge in financially motivated sextortion of minors. This year is on track to be the worst ever. By August, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children had received more than 40,000 reports of financial sextortion, against a total of 50,000 for all of last year.

Dozens of young people have taken their own lives after being sextorted. Most sextortion crimes are never solved. The share of U.S. middle and high school students who say they have been victims of sextortion has tripled in the last decade, to nearly 15%, according to researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Florida Atlantic University. They also found that sextorted teens are nine times more likely to attempt suicide.

More than 60 teens under 18 from around the world have killed themselves after being financially sextorted since the end of 2021, according to Paul Raffile, a cybersecurity analyst.

"These perpetrators are becoming more and more aggressive," said Charles Smith, the FBI's law enforcement attaché in Abuja. "It can happen to any of our children, any child with access to a computer or online. " Even as sextortion rates reach record highs, steps some major social media platforms have taken to increase privacy have only made teens more vulnerable, data shows.

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Like other Yahoo Boys the AP and FRONTLINE met, Ayomide said he learned how to use his phone to blackmail foreigners from his friends. All the scammers spoke on condition that their full names not be published because of their illegal work. Some aspiring scammers in Nigeria join so-called Hustle Kingdoms, groups of young men who live and work together under the guidance of an experienced scammer who takes a cut of earnings.

Organized Crime Joins Sextortion Trade

Universities have also become training grounds for scammers. Sextortion has proven so profitable it is drawing the attention of organized criminal groups in West Africa and Southeast Asia, according to Interpol and the nonprofit International Justice Mission, which traced reports of child sextortion to scam compounds in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

"There's no shame in being a Yahoo Boy," said Adedeji Oyenuga, a professor of criminology at Lagos State University. "There is pride. " For many in Nigeria, scamming is just another hustle in a country where more than 90% of workers don't have stable, formal jobs. Hit songs celebrate Yahoo Boys and videos on social media show scamming rich Westerners as a way to quick, flashy wealth.

But Ayomide seems out of place in the nightclubs that rise from dark, dirt streets on the outskirts of Lagos, where young men spray crisp paper money at the throbbing, beautiful crowd to prove how much they have to waste. He described himself as a "soft boy" and said he was apprenticing at a barbershop while pursuing a degree in computer science. He said he'd rather cut hair than scam, but the math was not working in his favour.

His parents sell clothes in a local market, he said. It was up to him to squeeze 110,000 naira ($82) for school fees and 250,000 naira ($186) for his annual rent from an economy where 70% of people lived on less than $4.20 a day last year, according to the World Bank. Some Nigerian parents see cybercrime as an appealing career opportunity for their kids, according to Oyenuga and others.

Nigeria Normalizes Cyber Fraud

Parents have pushed their sons into Hustle Kingdoms and arranged for their daughters to marry Yahoo Boys, he said. Oyenuga got a call late one night from a student's father, who asked the professor to help his son become a Yahoo Boy, he said. Oyenuga tried and failed to steer the engineering student toward foreign exchange trading instead. The AP does not publish the names of underage victims and reached out to the teen after he turned 18.

He spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss traumatic events he had not even discussed with his family. The case underscores the devastating impact of sextortion, which can be lethal. If you or someone you know is in crisis, resources are available: Canada Suicide Crisis Helpline (Call or text 988 or visit 988.ca), Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1-800-463-2338), Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868). If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.