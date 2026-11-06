Canadian man indicted in Texas on stalking charges after following former co-worker from Canada

Nikolay Georgiyevitch Sapov faces federal stalking charges after allegedly following a former co-worker from Canada to Texas, sending AI-generated images, and wearing a rubber mask at her home. He was arrested in August and indicted by a federal grand jury.

A Canadian man has been indicted in the United States on federal stalking charges after allegedly following a former co-worker from Canada to Texas and sending her AI-generated images.

Nikolay Georgiyevitch Sapov faces two counts of stalking through interstate travel and stalking through electronic communications, according to a Wednesday release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas. The indictment was announced on November 6, 2026. U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Sapov in August as he travelled into the United States on an Amtrak train. He was arrested on a Texas stalking warrant.

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If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison on each count, plus potential fines. U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said no individual has the right to terrorize another person or shatter their sense of safety inside their own home. He said the defendant went to chilling lengths to hunt down, disguise himself, and intimidate the victim, from relentless digital harassment to an international stalking campaign that spanned the globe.

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US Stalking Charges and Penalties

Raybould added that the indictment makes the office's position clear: predatory behaviour across borders will be met with swift, uncompromising federal justice. None of the allegations have been proven in court. Sapov first met the alleged victim several years ago when they were seasonal player services employees at the Miami Open tennis tournament, according to court filings referenced in the release. He allegedly developed an obsession with her and repeatedly contacted her outside work hours.

He is also accused of tracking down her personal and family social media profiles and sending unwanted gifts and correspondence to her residences. He allegedly travelled to Orlando and Plantation, Florida, to stalk her in 2023 and 2025. In June 2026, Sapov allegedly travelled from Toronto to Dallas, Texas, where the alleged victim was staying. He then rented a vehicle at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and found the victim's gated residential complex.

Masked Individual at Apartment Door

On June 22, the victim saw Sapov loitering near her apartment building. Local law enforcement and property security responded and issued him a criminal trespass warning. Two days later, a neighbour's video doorbell captured an individual whose appearance seemed to match Sapov's. He appeared to be standing at the victim's front door while wearing a full rubber mask to cover his face.

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The masked individual left after being confronted via the doorbell intercom, the release states. Sapov allegedly continued to send unwanted electronic messages to the alleged victim through August, including an AI-generated image showing her posing next to him. On August 22, the U.S. customs agency arrested Sapov on a Texas stalking warrant while he was travelling on an Amtrak entering the United States.

Electronic Equipment and AI Images Found

Officers found electronic equipment and two cellular devices with maps and street names around the alleged victim's neighbourhood. They also found photographs of women's shoes displayed in an apparent sexual way and screenshots of key copying and locksmith companies, according to the release. There were also explicit AI-generated photographs and videos of the alleged victim.