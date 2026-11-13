Brampton family seeks $5M gene therapy for son after Ontario denies out-of-country funding

A Brampton family is crowdfunding $5 million for an experimental gene therapy in the United States after Ontario rejected their request for out-of-country funding for their two-and-a-half-year-old son with AADC deficiency. The province denied the application in January and an appeal in February.

A Brampton family is racing to raise $5 million for an experimental gene therapy in the United States that they believe could cure their two-and-a-half-year-old son's rare genetic disorder.

Ontario rejected their request for out-of-country funding, leaving them with no backup plan, according to the boy's father. The family's GoFundMe has raised roughly $1.6 million as of November 13, 2026. Zorawar Singh Chandi was diagnosed with Aromatic L-Amino Acid Decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency when he was seven months old. His parents first noticed he was not developing at the same rate as other children when he was just two months old.

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AADC is an enzyme that helps convert certain amino acids into dopamine and serotonin. According to one peer-reviewed paper, the deficiency impacts roughly one out of every 1.3 million people. Left untreated, it can cause developmental and cognitive delays, muscle weakness and impaired movement. The deficiency is more of a developmental disorder than a neurodegenerative one.

His mother, Ramandeep Kaur, says every day is a challenge. Several times a week, Zorawar's eyes stay rolled upward for up to 30 minutes, which is painful for him and difficult for her to watch. He is also on a liquid diet because he struggles to chew food. Sometimes he is very irritated and cries all day, Kaur said.

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Experimental Gene Therapy for AADC Deficiency

He cannot say anything about what is going on with him. When the family received the diagnosis, one of the treatments their doctor recommended was Kebilidi, which is not currently approved in Canada. Kaur described it as a one-time treatment that is very expensive. Kebilidi is an FDA-approved gene therapy for AADC deficiency, the first of its kind to be administered directly to the brain.

It was approved by the U.S. administration in November 2024, six months after Zorawar was born. Boston Children's Hospital, where the family hopes to receive the treatment, said clinical studies are still ongoing. So far, patients receiving Kebilidi have been able to synthesize neurotransmitters and begin achieving motor and other developmental milestones, the hospital said.

The hospital says it is too early to say with certainty that the treatment is a cure, but notes it appears to correct the root cause of the genetic disorder. The family says the treatment will cost about $5 million. Mandeep Chandi, Zorawar's father, said in an interview with CTV News Toronto that it is not possible for the middle-class family to pay that amount just for getting the treatment.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost of the treatment, as well as medical assessments, travel and follow-up care fees. At the time of writing, the fundraiser has brought in roughly $1.6 million. The family's struggle to get treatment dates back to August 2025, when their family doctor first submitted a request for prior approval for full payment of insured out-of-country health services on behalf of Zorawar.

He is severely affected, showing minimal to no improvement with conventional therapies currently provided, highlighting the urgent need for disease-modifying intervention, the application reads. His current developmental milestone corresponds to that of a 1-month-old. The application added that the benefit of conventional pharmacological therapy has been minimal and inconsistent. Gene therapy directly delivers a functional AADC gene to the brain, restoring neurotransmitter production, it said.

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Ontario Denies Funding Application

Clinical trials have treated children as young as 16 months, with younger patients showing the most rapid and significant motor and functional gains. Delaying treatment risks permanent neuromotor impairment and reduced potential for developmental progress. The ministry denied the application in January of this year, after requesting more information in October 2025.

In a letter reviewed by CTV News Toronto, it said the treatment did not meet the requirements laid out under the Health Insurance Act and argued the services for funding are experimental. The family appealed the decision through the Health Services Appeal and Review Board (HSARB) in February, but that appeal was also denied. After waiting for two years, we are still left with no hope, Chandi said.

Kebilidi has not been approved by Health Canada, and a spokesperson for the federal agency said it has not received a regulatory submission for the treatment. The decision and timing of a submission rests with the product manufacturer, Karine LeBlanc of Health Canada wrote in an email. Should the manufacturer choose to make a submission, Health Canada would review it in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements and established review processes.

Health Canada Regulatory Process

How long that process can take depends on various factors, Health Canada says, like the complexity of data and the regulatory pathways used. While the Ministry of Health could not directly comment on Zorawar's case, citing patient confidentiality, a spokesperson said the specific requirements for an Ontarian to qualify for out-of-country funding are set out in Regulation 552 under the Health Insurance Act.

The family's lawyer told CTV News Toronto that the regulation was amended after Zorawar's application was refused, significantly curtailing the circumstances in which out-of-country care would be approved. The province announced that amendment on Oct. 6 of this year, but their application was submitted to the health ministry on Aug. 13, 2025.

After another case that was decided by the courts was returned to the executive officer, the government dramatically increased or narrowed the criteria under which patients can qualify for out-of-country funding, the lawyer said. The family continues to crowdfund as they search for a way to get Zorawar the treatment they believe could change his life.