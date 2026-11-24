An explosion at a hot pot eatery in Hanoi, Vietnam killed six people and injured more than a dozen others. Authorities suspect a gas leak caused the blast, which damaged nearby buildings and left people trapped under rubble.

An explosion at a hot pot eatery in Hanoi, Vietnam, killed six people and injured more than a dozen others. The early morning blast on Tuesday is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak.

Blast Damages Nearby Hanoi Buildings

Authorities said the explosion also damaged nearby houses and shook neighboring apartment buildings. VnExpress reported that the blast shattered windows, cracked walls and tore metal shutters from their frames. Corrugated roofs and awnings collapsed. Debris was scattered across the street.

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The explosion brought down part of the building, according to preliminary findings. Police are using detection equipment to search for survivors and hydraulic machinery to lift concrete slabs. There are concerns that more people may be trapped under the rubble. The eatery was packed when the blast struck.

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Emergency crews continued searching the site throughout the morning. Authorities have relocated residents from neighboring buildings deemed structurally unsafe. Hanoi police said investigations were ongoing. Preliminary findings pointed to a gas explosion.

Officials were cited as saying the cause remained under investigation. More than 14 people, including one with a traumatic brain injury, have been hospitalized. The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Some suffered severe wounds.

Residents Describe Morning Terror

Officials did not immediately provide an updated condition for all those hurt. Lan Phuong, 26, told VnExpress that the blast jolted her and her younger sister awake. The explosion sent their balcony door flying about three meters, or 10 feet. She said, We were terrified and could only scream.

Phuong added, Luckily, we were both covered by blankets at the time and were not seriously injured. Images from the scene showed officials gathered outside the damaged eatery. The photos were distributed by VNA via AP. They showed twisted metal, collapsed roofs and debris strewn across the area.

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Nearby buildings also suffered damage from the blast. The explosion occurred in Vietnam's capital on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. It struck an eatery serving hot pot, a popular dish in Vietnam. The force of the blast was felt in surrounding apartment buildings.

Rescue Operations Continue After Explosion

Rescue operations remained active as authorities worked to clear the site. The search for survivors continued amid the rubble. Police have not released the identities of the victims. The investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.