South Korea is considering a new business category for live clubs so they can serve food and allow dancing, after a Busan venue was suspended for two months for permitting dancing. A petition with more than 22,000 signatures and a pledge from the culture minister have pushed the issue forward.

South Korea is moving to let live music venues serve food and allow customers to dance freely, after a Busan club was suspended for two months for permitting dancing.

Ministry Drafts New Legal Recognition For Live Clubs

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is drafting a new business category that would give live clubs formal legal recognition, the minister said in an Instagram post on Friday. The problem dates back more than a decade. Many small live music venues have registered as general restaurants so they can serve food and alcohol, avoiding the stricter regulations and higher taxes of entertainment establishments.

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But under the country's federal Food Sanitation Act, people in restaurants do not have what BTS might call permission to dance. Some areas, like the Mapo-gu district of Seoul where the club-heavy neighborhood of Hongdae is located, have local ordinances that let restaurants apply for dance permits. These are handled case by case, and only a handful of districts across the country have such rules.

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One pub and live music venue in the southeastern coastal city of Busan faced the dilemma firsthand over the summer. Ovantgarde hosts concerts and music nights featuring musicians from across the country, playing blues to ballads to rock. In August, it went too far and allowed people to dance, prompting authorities to hand down a business suspension that forced it to close for two months.

Busan Suspension Sparks Public Petition For Change

It might sound like something out of the 1984 classic film Footloose, but it has been a pain point for many businesses and for the indie music community for years. Ovantgarde may prove to be a tipping point. After its suspension, more than 22,000 people signed a petition to the country's legislature demanding legal change. This time, authorities appear to be listening.

At the time of Ovantgarde's suspension, I expressed my regret that such outdated and restrictive regulations were still in place and promised to find a solution as soon as possible, wrote Chae Hwi-young, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in an Instagram post on Friday. Now, he said, the ministry aims to create a new business category to give live clubs formal legal recognition under guidelines that recognize their unique position as neither fully a restaurant nor a nightclub.

That will allow live music venues to both serve food and allow customers to dance freely, he wrote. He added that he had personally visited Ovantgarde and met with its owner, as well as other members of the indie music community, to explain the policy proposals, which was met with an enthusiastic response.

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New Category Protects Creative Spaces For Musicians

Live clubs are incubators for emerging artists, as well as vibrant creative spaces where musicians can experiment boldly with new ideas and connect with one another, the post said. The post added that such venues must be protected for the next generation of musicians who will shape the future of K-culture.

Many social media users rejoiced at the news, with comments under Chae's post calling the change long overdue, especially for a country that has staked its soft power and economic success on the so-called K-wave, the global popularity of Korean cultural exports like K-pop, K-dramas and K-beauty. But the legal process could take many more months. The ministry must now draft a proposal, which involves consulting other government agencies, before passing it through the National Assembly legislature.

The public will also have a chance to review the proposal. In the meantime, live clubs wait for their fortunes to change, and customers wait to get their groove on. Ovantgarde formally reopened in late October. Attendees walking into the venue will see music posters plastered along the staircase, an elevated stage for performers at the front, and multiple signs with stark block letters that read: NO DANCE.