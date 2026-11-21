The S&P 500 has dropped 10% from its October high, entering correction territory as investors question AI valuations and Nvidia faces the departure of former CEO Jensen Huang.

The U.S. stock market has dropped 10 per cent from its high set last month amid concerns about growing hurdles facing the artificial intelligence industry.

The fall for the S&P 500 is steep enough that Wall Street has a name for it: a correction. Such drops have happened regularly for more than a century, and market pros often view them as potentially healthy wipeouts of overdone euphoria. But corrections are unnerving in the moment.

Also read U.S. stocks tumble, and the S&P 500 drops as the sell-off for AI stocks accelerates

History Shows Past Corrections

The larger fear accompanying a correction is that it could be a warning sign of a coming bear market, which is what Wall Street calls a drop of at least 20 per cent. Here is a look at what history shows about past corrections and what market watchers expect going forward. Stocks tied to the AI boom drove markets to all-time highs in October.

A confluence of events caused investors to question whether the enthusiasm is overblown and whether the AI industry can deliver on lofty expectations. Investors worry that AI stock prices shot too high and that demand for memory, processors and other data-center building blocks could fizzle if AI proves less profitable than promised. The large sums needed to invest in technology and data centers are another concern.

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The industry is racing to develop more capable models and infrastructure, requiring billions of dollars, and companies increasingly must raise money by selling bonds. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike its short-term interest rate next month, which could drive up borrowing costs for AI companies and others. More recently, investors have grown anxious about the regulatory environment under a new Congress. Newly elected Democrats are vowing to crack down on the industry amid a backlash against data centers.

Two big states offering incentives for data centers, Texas and Georgia, elected Democratic governors who have vowed to stop new construction. Then there is Nvidia. The company's chips power the AI industry and provide cash that has helped companies across the industry grow. The sudden downfall of Jensen Huang, its former CEO and co-founder, has punished the company's stock and been a big factor in the broader sell-off.

Not even the blockbuster market debut of AI lab Anthropic this week could stem the selling. Jensen Huang's departure may have been the catalyst for this sell-off, but the underlying concerns in the technology sector have been building for some time, said Karan Ramchandani, managing partner at Post Oak Group.

Investors have poured enormous amounts of capital into AI based on expectations of transformational growth, and we are now entering a period where those expectations need to translate into measurable earnings and returns. Given their lofty valuations, Wall Street has anticipated a correction in AI stocks for a while. Some who have called the run-up a bubble think it has not popped completely.

Experts Debate AI Bubble

The bubble is popping and it has much further to go, said David Trainer, head of investment research firm New Constructs. We are in the early innings of reconciliation with economic reality of egregious over-investment in AI. Like all other booms, this one is having its bust. Others see the sell-off as another instance of the fear and anxiety that periodically grips markets.

Dan Ives, a financial analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co., likened the downturn to market corrections in March 2020 around the pandemic and in April 2025 following the Trump administration's escalation of its global trade war. He sees the selling as panic-driven, not a red flag moment indicating darker times ahead for tech and the market.

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This is a painful tech sell-off that is heavily discounting this 4th Industrial Revolution thesis will take place over the next few years, Ives wrote. And that is the wrong move in our view. Ramchandani sees the sell-off as more of a reevaluation of the AI sector than the bursting of a bubble.

AI is not going away, she said, but the market may be entering a phase where investors become far more selective about which companies can actually deliver on the promises. Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide, says the washout being led by AI stocks could ultimately prove constructive for the broader market.

Frequency Of Market Corrections

If this evolves into a true flush, it may serve as the reset needed to improve positioning, sentiment, and the odds of a more sustainable rally into year-end, he said in a research note. How often do corrections occur? Every couple years, on average. Even during the historic, nearly 11-year-long bull market for U.S. stocks from March 2009 to February 2020, the S&P 500 stumbled to five corrections, according to research firm CFRA.

Worries about everything from interest rates to trade wars to a European debt crisis caused the pullbacks. The U.S. market's last correction was in March 2025. The last correction that graduated into a bear market was in 2022. Through the 2022 bear market, the S&P 500 fell 25.4 per cent from Jan. 3 to Oct. 12.

Looking at the 25 corrections since 1946 that righted themselves before turning into a bear market, the S&P 500 took an average of 130 days to hit bottom and lost an average of nearly 14.1 per cent along the way, according to CFRA. The index took an average of 112 days to recoup its losses. For the 14 declines that became bear markets, the damage is much worse.

Going back to 1946, the average bear market has caused a loss of 32 per cent for the S&P 500, according to CFRA.