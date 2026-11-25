Ottawa police say a 99-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed after a stranger forced her way into her Michel Riel Private home Tuesday evening. The suspect stole prescription medication and other items, and the victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Ottawa police say a 99-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed inside her Lowertown home on Tuesday evening and was later taken to hospital in serious condition.

The violent robbery happened around 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2026, at a residence on Michel Riel Private, a small residential street in the city's downtown near King Edward Avenue and St. Patrick Street. Investigators say the woman answered her door believing it was her personal support worker. Instead, an unknown woman forced her way inside. Once inside, police say the intruder assaulted the 99-year-old and ransacked her home.

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Suspect Description And Stolen Items

Prescription medication and other items were stolen during the incident. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital, where she remained in serious condition. Police have not provided an update on her current medical status. The suspect is described as a topless Black woman around 30 years old with tightly curled hair.

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She was last seen wearing beige pants. No arrest has been announced. Ottawa police are continuing to investigate the attack and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Neighbour Suzanne Roussy, who has lived in the mostly francophone housing co-op for 45 years, told CBC News the victim has also lived there for many years.

Neighbour Urges City Council Action

Roussy said the surrounding neighbourhood has changed for the worse since she raised her own children there. She urged city council to improve public safety in the area. It is changing so much. A lot of stuff is happening around here, she said.

They have to do something. Roussy said she and other neighbours are thinking of the injured woman and wishing her a quick recovery. The attack has shaken residents of the tight-knit co-op, where many families have lived for decades. Neighbours described the victim as a long-time member of the community.

Police Request Witness Information

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the suspect to contact the Ottawa Police Service. A photograph of Michel Riel Private taken Nov. 25, 2026, shows the quiet residential street where the attack took place. The area sits near the busy intersection of King Edward Avenue and St. Patrick Street. The investigation is ongoing.

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No further details about the stolen medication or the exact items taken have been released by police.