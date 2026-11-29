Municipal and non-profit leaders in Peel, Halton, Durham and York urge Ontario to invest $1.4 billion to address chronic underfunding and housing crises in the 905.

Leaders representing municipal, non-profit, and business sectors in Peel, Halton, Durham, and York have united to demand an immediate $1.4 billion increase in provincial funding. This coordinated advocacy effort aims to rectify what stakeholders describe as systemic underinvestment caused by rapid population growth in the Greater Toronto Area surrounds.

More than 60 representatives from these four regions are traveling to Queen's Park on Monday for the "905 Day" initiative. Their primary objective is to persuade the Ontario government to align provincial financial support with the demographic reality that the 905 area code region houses approximately one quarter of the province's total population.

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Core Funding Disparity And Mechanism

Gurpreet Malhotra, CEO of Indus Community Services, leads the argument that the current funding model is fundamentally flawed and no longer reflects regional needs. He states that because the 905 regions generate roughly a quarter of the taxes raised for the provincial government, they deserve an equitable return of approximately one quarter of that financial support.

Malhotra emphasizes that social crises such as poverty and housing instability do not respect municipal boundaries, yet funding allocations remain geographically inconsistent. He argues that it is illogical for Halton, York, Peel, and Durham to remain chronically under-resourced while contributing equally to the provincial tax base.

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Stakeholder Positions And Data Evidence

The Metamorphosis Network, which represents over 100 non-profit agencies in Peel Region, provides data supporting the claim of inequitable resource distribution. According to their analysis, the 905 regions receive 36 per cent less provincial money for services per person compared to other communities in Ontario.

Vijai Singh, manager of policy and government relations at the Brampton Board of Trade, confirms that older funding calculations based primarily on infrastructure fail to account for current social pressures. He notes that larger cities like Toronto and Ottawa continue to receive more funding through these outdated formulas, despite the significant strain on services in the surrounding suburbs.

Real-World Impact On Housing And Economy

The consequences of this funding gap are visible in critical housing metrics and local business stability. The Metamorphosis Network reports that over 22,000 households in York Region alone are currently waiting for affordable housing. Additionally, wait times for long-term care in Peel are 35 per cent longer than the provincial average.

Singh highlights that the lack of supportive housing has created a growing population of working poor individuals who require food bank assistance. Main Street businesses are facing increased costs for security and hours adjustments due to homelessness and addiction, forcing many to relocate or close their doors entirely.

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Future Budget Requests And Next Steps

Advocates are urging the province to recognize these demographic shifts and commit to new investment in its 2027 budget. The collective group aims to reform funding formulas to keep pace with growth, ensuring that social services can meet the rising demand for settlement and crisis support.

As provincial budget consultations commence, these leaders plan to maintain pressure on decision-makers to address the disparities. They argue that equitable funding is essential for regional economic stability and that current local tax dollars are insufficient to cover the gaps in essential community services.