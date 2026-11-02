Nine men on trial in Manchester over abuse of woman drugged by husband

Nine men are on trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for sexual offences against a woman whose husband drugged and assaulted her for over two decades. The husband has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later.

Warning: Graphic content MANCHESTER, England - Nine men accused of taking part in or helping to facilitate the abuse of a woman, whose husband drugged and sexually assaulted her for more than two decades, appeared in court Monday for the start of their trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court in northern England.

The accused all met the victim's husband, a man in his 60s from Stockport, in online groups or on a swinging website after he shared images of her sexual abuse, prosecutors alleged. Prosecutors said the husband sexually abused his wife for over 20 years, first taking advantage of when she had drunk enough to put herself in a deep sleep before later using a cocktail of stupefying drugs to ensure she would not wake up during the abuse.

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Husband Shared Abuse Footage Online

He shared footage and photos of this with other men online who enjoyed the fact that the victim was asleep or unconscious, entirely unaware of what was being done to her, prosecutors said. From 2023 onwards he began actually inviting other men round to their home, and, whilst his wife lay unconscious in their bed, he filmed himself and others raping and sexually abusing her, prosecutors said.

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In one text exchange, one of the co-defendants becomes uneasy and warns the victim's husband about what happened to the guy in France, referencing Dominique Pelicot who, along with dozens of other men, was found guilty of raping or sexually assaulting his former wife Gisèle in a case which shocked France and sparked a cultural reckoning. The husband, who pleaded guilty in September to multiple offences against his wife, including rape, sexual assault and administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower, cannot be named to protect his wife's privacy.

He remains in custody and will be sentenced at a later date. The nine men on trial deny all charges against them. Four other co-defendants have already pleaded guilty to sexual offences. The court heard that the husband and wife had been in a relationship for 44 years and had two children together.

Prosecutors Detail Charges Against Accused

Seven of the nine men are accused of visiting the victim's home. They all knew the victim was not a willing participant in the activity, that she was not consenting, and they did not reasonably believe she was consenting to what they were doing, prosecutors argued.

However, the men had varying degrees of knowledge, prosecutors said. Some men knew that there were other men involved; others may not have; some men may only have known that the victim was incapacitated through drink, not that she had been drugged. That is reflected in the different charges they face.

The husband's abuse was discovered after undercover journalists infiltrated one of these online groups, in which a user claimed they were involved in drugging their wife and had been inviting strangers to rape her, whilst she was unconscious and unaware, prosecutors said. That user was identified and police obtained a warrant to search his address. They seized various items including a Samsung Galaxy phone containing over a million photographs and videos cataloguing the abuse, prosecutors said.

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Journalists Infiltrated Online Abuse Group

The victim says she had never met any of the defendants and did not knowingly have sexual contact with them, according to prosecutors. Only when police came to the house one afternoon in October 2025 did she find out about the abuse, prosecutors said, adding that the life she knew ended.

Issy Ronald, Kara Fox and Saskya Vandoorne, CNN If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis: Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety. The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres website has a comprehensive list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling.

The Ending Violence Association of Canada's website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits. Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines: +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7). Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line: +1 416 597 8808 (24/7). Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 (24/7).

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366. Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 988 (24/7). Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members: +1 844 750 1648. Read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.