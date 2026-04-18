88-Year-Old Adventurer's Life Inspires Documentary

Duane Sauder, an 88-year-old adventurer from Cambridge, is the subject of a new documentary, Don't Let the Old Man In, which explores his philosophy of living life to the fullest through memorable moments, his extensive world travels, and his dedication to staying active and engaged. The film also touches upon his passion for climate change and his inspiring approach to longevity.

The philosophy of Italian poet Cesare Pavese, that we remember moments rather than days, profoundly influences the life of Cambridge resident Duane Sauder . Sauder, who will celebrate his 88th birthday in May, has embraced this ethos by actively exploring the world throughout his life. His adventures include trekking through the Canadian Rockies, canoeing in the Arctic alongside renowned musician Gordon Lightfoot, and venturing into the majestic mountains of New Zealand.

His approach to sustained vitality, even as he nears this significant birthday, centers on simplification and a clear prioritization of what truly matters. Sauder emphasizes the importance of maintaining both physical and mental activity, and crucially, surrounding oneself with positive and uplifting individuals. He believes these elements are key to preserving a youthful spirit and a vibrant outlook on life.

This remarkable way of living caught the attention of filmmakers Aum Thiruvoth and Tojan Peter in 2020. The trio first connected over a shared interest in a trip Sauder had undertaken to India, Thiruvoth and Peter's native country. This initial encounter sparked the idea for a documentary that would capture Sauder's inspiring perspective on life. The result is a film titled Don't Let the Old Man In, a poignant reference to the song by Toby Keith.

The documentary is scheduled for screenings at Princess Cinemas in Waterloo on Sunday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 22. Each screening will be followed by an engaging question-and-answer session featuring Sauder himself, alongside filmmakers Thiruvoth and Peter.

The cinematic journey truly began to take shape when Sauder invited the filmmakers on an expedition to the Bugaboo Mountains in British Columbia, accompanied by his friend and esteemed mountain guide, Dan Griffith. Thiruvoth described the experience as a natural fit for storytelling, recognizing it as a prime opportunity to document Sauder's unique narrative. The filmmakers intentionally avoided a rigid script, choosing instead to remain open to the unfolding experiences of the trip and allowing the story to emerge organically from the journey itself.

Thiruvoth conveyed that it is difficult to spend time with Sauder without gaining a profound appreciation for what it means to truly live. He hopes that the documentary successfully encapsulates this essence, highlighting Sauder's rare blend of curiosity, energy, and enthusiasm. Thiruvoth noted Sauder's effortless engagement with life, whether he is tackling a demanding project or sharing a simple conversation with a store cashier. The documentary aims to serve as a source of inspiration and motivation, with a particular focus on Sauder's deep passion and extensive experience concerning climate change.

When asked about the secret to his longevity, Sauder readily offers straightforward answers. He acknowledges the significant role of genetics, citing the long lifespans of his parents. His son, Luke, is a testament to this inherited vitality, having competed in two Olympic Games as a skier in 1994 and 1998. Luke's athletic achievements also include induction into the Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame and a former Guinness World Record for the most vertical miles skied in a 24-hour period, a passion he continues to share with his father.

Sauder's personal habits also contribute to his well-being; he has never smoked, rarely drinks alcohol, maintains a mindful approach to his diet, and stays active on his family farm. He advocates for being informed about global issues without becoming overwhelmed by them, all in his persistent effort to defy the notion of aging and to never let the old man in. His daily wake-up call is driven by purpose, viewing life as a continuous journey filled with stories. He firmly believes that a life unlived, a life without stories, is a life unfulfilled, and he aspires to ignite creativity and inquisitiveness in younger generations.





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