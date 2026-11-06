Maryland Pair Charged After 81-Year-Old Man Tied Up, Burned With Hot Syrup in Elkton Robbery Plot

Taylor Storm Falcone, 31, and Austin Michael Maniscalco, 28, face multiple charges after an 81-year-old man was lured to a Cecil County home, assaulted, burned with hot syrup, and robbed of valuables including keys to luxury vehicles, before escaping when his attacker fell asleep.

An 81-year-old man was tied up, assaulted, and burned with hot syrup in a Cecil County, Maryland home before he escaped and two suspects were arrested, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said.

Taylor Storm Falcone, 31, and Austin Michael Maniscalco, 28, were both taken into custody on multiple charges. The victim told authorities he was invited to a house on Chestnut Drive in Elkton on Thursday morning by Falcone. When he arrived, Maniscalco was also there and became aggressive toward him, according to the sheriff's office.

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Assailants Lured Senior Victim to Rob

Investigators determined the woman conspired with the man to lure the victim there to rob him and obtain the code to his safe at his Delaware home. Maniscalco allegedly tied the victim to a chair with a cord and punched him in the head and face while holding a knife to his throat. He then ordered the victim to remove his clothing and poured hot syrup on his body, causing multiple burns, the sheriff's office said.

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The victim eventually gave the combination to his safe, which Maniscalco wrote in black marker across the man's forehead, authorities said. Maniscalco also drew on the victim's chest, marking where his heart would be carved out. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office responded around 8:30 a.m. and found the 81-year-old victim lying naked in the front yard. He was taken to Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware, to be treated for injuries to his head and body.

While he was tied up, Maniscalco allegedly stole the victim's personal belongings, including keys to a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2026 GMC Sierra, and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade, as well as a gold chain, a gold Seiko watch, a gold bracelet, and $80 in cash. The victim told authorities Maniscalco eventually fell asleep, allowing him to untie himself and escape. The sheriff's office said it received multiple calls about the victim being outside.

Police Deploy BearCat Vehicle To S

Falcone had left the scene during the assault, according to the sheriff's office. They contacted the New Castle County Police Department, which visited the victim's home in Delaware and confirmed no one had entered the residence. The Special Response Team arrived with its BearCat vehicle and ordered Maniscalco to surrender. When he refused to come outside, they used the BearCat to start breaking down the door.

He then surrendered and was placed under arrest. Falcone eventually returned to the scene, where she was also taken into custody. Maniscalco was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault first degree, conspiracy to commit assault first degree, second degree assault, conspiracy to commit assault second degree, theft between $1500 and $25000, conspiracy to commit theft, reckless endangerment, and false imprisonment.

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Falcone Faces Conspiracy Charges

Falcone was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit assault first degree, conspiracy to commit assault second degree, and conspiracy to commit theft between $1500 and $25000. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office provided the booking photographs of both suspects.