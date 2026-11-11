81-Year-Old Man Discovers Canadian Father After WWII

Rod Anderson from Surrey, U.K., learns at age 81 that his father was a Canadian soldier. His New Brunswick relatives found him after decades of searching.

At the age of eighty-one, Rod Anderson residing in Surrey, United Kingdom, received a telephone call that fundamentally altered his understanding of his own identity. The conversation revealed that his biological father was not the man he had known, but rather a Canadian soldier stationed in England during the Second World War. This discovery unveiled a hidden family branch in Canada that Anderson had never known existed.

DNA Test Reveals Long-Lost Kin

Bethany Allen from New Brunswick initiated the contact after conducting a DNA test through the U.S.-based company Ancestry. The results matched her grandfather's lineage directly to Anderson, confirming a connection that had been rumored within her family for nearly two decades. Allen reported an immediate emotional response upon seeing the match, stating that the name Rodney appeared clearly in the database. She subsequently located Anderson's daughter, Dawn Roberts, in England to deliver the shocking news.

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Historical Context of Wartime Pregnancies

Charles Blakney served as a motor and driver mechanic with the New Brunswick Rangers before deploying to England in 1942 aboard the HMT Andes. Military records describe him as a reliable and soft-spoken individual who returned home in 1945. During this period, mothers often faced severe social stigma for pregnancies outside of marriage. Many children were given up for adoption, and families frequently kept these secrets buried until death.

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Decades of Family Search and Rumors

Allen began investigating her family history seriously in 2008 when she requested divorce records from the archives. These documents provided definitive proof that Blakney had fathered a child in England while married to his Canadian wife. Before her mother passed away, Allen received a persistent request to continue searching for her overseas sibling regardless of the outcome. The combination of archival evidence and modern genetic testing finally bridged the gap across the Atlantic Ocean.

Impact on Anderson and Future Steps

Anderson expressed profound shock at the revelation, noting that previous DNA tests had failed to identify his father fifty years prior. He described the initial phone call as potentially a prank, yet the confirmation brought a mix of disbelief and relief. Historian Jeff Noakes from the Canadian War Museum highlights the immense shame attached to such relationships in the 1940s. The reunion marks the end of a long silence surrounding wartime births and military service connections between Britain and Canada.