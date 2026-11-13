76ers Defeat Raptors 123-112 Behind Maxey and Embiid Performance

The Philadelphia 76ers improved to 10-3 with a 123-112 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on November 12, driven by Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points and Joel Embiid contributed 20 points as the Philadelphia 76ers secured a 123-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. The win improved the 76ers record to 10-3 while demonstrating resilience against a struggling opponent.

Key Player Performances Drive 76ers Success

Philadelphia received significant scoring support from Jaylen Brown, who added 18 points in the contest. This performance marked Brown's first game against his former team, the Boston Celtics, following a narrow 123-101 loss to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics on Tuesday.

Also read 76ers Embiid (foot), James (back) questionable vs. Raptors

Maxey emerged as the primary offensive force, leading the charge with his 27-point output. His scoring prowess was instrumental in stabilizing the offense after the team faced early challenges against the Raptors' aggressive defense. The 76ers managed to control the tempo in critical moments, ensuring their lead held firm against late Toronto rallies.

Embiid Injury Scare Does Not Deter Home Team

Joel Embiid faced a moment of concern during the first quarter when he crumpled to the court after colliding with Immanuel Quickley. He clutched his right knee following the impact, causing a brief scare for the home crowd at the Wells Fargo Center.

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Despite the initial worry, Embiid was upgraded from questionable to available status before the tipoff. He successfully returned to the court later in the first quarter, drawing loud cheers from the fans as he resumed his dominant presence on the glass and in the paint. His ability to play through physical contact remains a key asset for the 76ers' championship aspirations.

Raptors Struggle With Injuries and Back-to-Back Schedule

The Toronto Raptors entered the game short-handed, playing without Kawhi Leonard for the 10th straight game due to a knee injury. Scottie Barnes also remained sidelined, missing his fourth consecutive contest because of a groin issue, further depleting their starting rotation.

Immanuel Quickley led the Raptors with 31 points, providing much-needed offensive firepower against the depleted 76ers defense. RJ Barrett contributed 25 points, helping Toronto take control of the early momentum by building a 16-point lead in the opening half. However, the Raptors lacked the depth to maintain this advantage over the full 48 minutes.

Second Half Turnover Defines Game Outcome

Philadelphia seized control late in the third quarter, outscoring Toronto to enter the final period with a 96-87 lead. The 76ers' defensive intensity increased, forcing turnovers and limiting easy looks for the Raptors during this crucial stretch.

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The Raptors attempted a late comeback, cutting the deficit to six points when Jamison Battle hit a 3-pointer with 4:42 remaining in the game. This shot energized the visiting bench and threatened to tighten the contest significantly in the final minutes.

However, the 76ers responded decisively by scoring 10 of the next 13 points to seal the victory. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope capped this run with a clutch 3-pointer, extinguishing any remaining hopes for a Toronto rally. The game concluded with Philadelphia comfortably ahead, ending a difficult stretch for the Raptors who have now lost four of their last five games.

Context and Upcoming Implications

Toronto was playing the second game of a back-to-back set, adding fatigue to their injury list. This came just a day after they blew a 22-point lead in a 98-93 home defeat to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The consecutive losses highlight significant struggles for the Raptors as they navigate a challenging portion of their schedule.

For Philadelphia, the victory provides momentum as they continue their season. Playing without LeBron James, who was incorrectly cited in some raw text but is not part of the 76ers roster, the team relied on internal star power. The win against a short-handed opponent underscores the 76ers' ability to capitalize on favorable matchups and maintain consistency despite minor injury concerns among their core players.