Mary McDonald becomes the first graduate of McGill's PhD in Indigenous Language Revitalization, preserving Mohawk heritage through academic research and teaching.

Mary Onwá:ri Tekahawákhwen McDonald has officially become the first individual to graduate with a PhD in Indigenous Language Revitalization from McGill University. The 73-year-old Mohawk educator, linguist, and elder from the Akwesasne community achieved this milestone earlier this year, adding the title of doctor to her extensive list of professional accomplishments.

Her journey to this degree began with significant hesitation, as she initially questioned why she should compete with twenty-year-old students in her senior years.

Overcoming Age Barriers in Academic Pursuits

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Despite the daunting prospect of returning to the classroom in her seventies, McDonald accepted the challenge to formalize the knowledge she had accumulated over 45 years of teaching and studying the Mohawk language. She was a native speaker who only learned English in second grade and later studied Iroquoian linguistics with a concentration in Mohawk at a university in Albany, New York. McDonald eventually obtained a teaching certification in Ontario, where she dedicated her career to educating thousands of students ranging from elementary school levels to university education.

Dissertation Focuses on First-Language Speaker Perspectives

McDonald summarized her extensive research in a dissertation titled Kanien'kéha Through the Eyes of a First-Language Speaker. Her work explored how native speakers acquire language as children, noting that kinship words for close relatives are typically the first learned, followed by terms for other close individuals. She observed that pronouns, commands, and nouns follow this initial stage, allowing learners to construct increasingly complex sentences. McDonald applied these insights to second-language education, arguing that following this natural learning pattern significantly enhances student proficiency.

Faculty Praise Contribution to Language Revitalization

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Jessica Coon, the program director for the ad hoc graduate program in Indigenous language revitalization, described McDonald's contribution as hard to overstate. Coon, one of McDonald's supervisors, noted that McDonald possesses an unparalleled depth of knowledge about the language that enriched the academic environment. The program was designed to accommodate students whose interests span multiple disciplines, such as linguistics and education, providing the flexibility needed for diverse academic perspectives. Coon highlighted that while McDonald is the first PhD graduate, she will not be the last, with four new students starting this fall, including two additional PhD candidates.

Continuing Commitment to Indigenous Language Preservation

Although McDonald describes herself as retired, she remains actively involved in academic and cultural preservation efforts. She travels to McGill University every two weeks to serve as an elder in residence and engage with the research group. McDonald continues to work with advanced Mohawk language learners, encouraging them to expand their expressive abilities with accuracy and flair. She plans to continue building upon her thesis and documenting the concepts she has studied for a lifetime, stating she will pursue this work with enthusiasm until she passes away. This report was first published on November 17, 2026, by Morgan Lowrie for The Canadian Press.