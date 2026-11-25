A 70-year-old Banff man died Tuesday evening after falling through thin ice while skating alone at Lake Louise, RCMP say, as Parks Canada warns early-season ice is unpredictable and visitors must be able to self-rescue.

A 70-year-old man from Banff, Alta. , is dead after falling through the ice while skating alone at Lake Louise on Tuesday evening, according to RCMP.

Mounties say he went through the ice around 6:15 p.m. near the back of the lake, where the ice is thinner. He was located under the water at about 8:10 p.m. Resuscitation was attempted and the man was taken to a hospital in Banff, where he was ultimately declared dead, RCMP said. The death was reported by CTV News on Nov. 25, 2026. The incident occurred on Nov. 24, 2026.

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Recent Ice Incidents At Lake Louise

Others have fallen through the ice at Lake Louise in recent days. Sanne Van Der Ros told CTV News that two skaters went through on Monday and another went through on Sunday. Those individuals were able to get themselves out of the water. Despite the recent incidents, people were still skating on the lake on Wednesday.

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Parks Canada recently posted an advisory on its Banff National Park Facebook page warning about conditions. The agency stated that it does not monitor ice conditions at Lake Louise or any other lake or pond. Visitors must be able to self-rescue, Parks Canada said. If you choose to skate on natural ice, you do so at your own risk, the agency said.

Parks Canada called ice this early in the season unpredictable. Ice conditions can vary significantly across a lake, the agency said, and areas that appear frozen may not be strong enough to support your weight. Ice thickness should be 15 to 20 centimeters for walking or skating, according to Parks Canada. The agency offered several safety tips for skating on ice.

Parks Canada Ice Safety Tips

Check the weather and assess ice carefully before going out. Avoid areas near moving water, inlets and outlets. Wear a life jacket. Have ice picks and a rope with you.

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Skate with friends rather than alone. Parks Canada also suggested that people should not assume ice is safe because someone else was on it. More information about ice safety can be found online. The death serves as a reminder of the dangers of early-season ice on natural bodies of water.

Lake Louise remains a popular spot for skating, but conditions can change rapidly. Authorities urge visitors to take precautions and be prepared to rescue themselves if necessary.