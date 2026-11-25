A 70-year-old Banff man died Tuesday evening after falling through thin ice while skating alone on Lake Louise. Bystanders heard his cries but could not reach him, and Parks Canada is reminding the public that natural ice is not monitored and should be at least 15 centimetres thick.

A 70-year-old Banff man has died after falling through the ice while skating on Lake Louise. Lake Louise RCMP said the man was skating alone near the back of the lake on Tuesday evening when the ice gave way.

According to Sgt. Susan Richter of Lake Louise RCMP, first responders received a 911 call at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a skater had fallen through the ice. Lake Louise RCMP, the local fire department, EMS and Parks Canada's visitor safety team all responded to the scene. Richter said bystanders in the area heard the man's cries for help and tried to reach him.

Also read Ice Safety Warning Lake Louise Skaters Fall Through Wild Ice

Thin Ice Prevents Bystanders Rescuing Skater

They were unable to get close enough to pull him out because the ice was so thin. The man eventually went under the water. When Parks Canada's visitor safety team arrived, they were able to go onto the lake and find him submerged in the frigid water. EMS attended to the man on the scene, and he was taken to the Banff Mineral Springs Hospital.

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He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Richter. The man's family has been notified. RCMP are working with the Calgary medical examiner's office to investigate the death, Richter said. Parks Canada released a statement reminding residents and visitors that skating on wild ice can be risky.

The agency said ice conditions change quickly and can vary significantly across a single body of water. Parks Canada cannot monitor natural ice surface conditions given the diversity and number of waterbodies, the statement reads. Officials recommend that ice be at least 15 centimetres thick before walking or skating alone. For groups or games, ice should be at least 20 centimetres thick.

Safety Warnings and Recommendations for Ice Skating

Richter said there are signs around Lake Louise warning people that the ice is thin, and local businesses are not yet renting skates. She said the lake did not have any ice cover at all a few days earlier, which shows the surface is not safe yet. Generally it is safer to wait until January or February, when we have had consistently colder temperatures and the ice has had an opportunity to build up, Richter said.

The death has prompted renewed warnings about the dangers of early-season ice on mountain lakes. Officials say anyone heading onto natural ice should check thickness, carry safety equipment and never skate alone. Parks Canada said it cannot guarantee safe conditions on any natural waterbody and urged the public to treat all wild ice as potentially unstable. The agency said conditions can change within hours, even in areas that appear solid.

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The RCMP investigation is ongoing, and no further details about the man have been released. Authorities said they are focusing on the circumstances that led to the fall and are asking anyone with information to contact Lake Louise RCMP.