Montreal police chief fires seven officers over racist behaviour and misconduct allegations

SPVM Chief Fady Dagher dismissed seven officers facing allegations of discriminatory and racist behaviour and misconduct, five from Station 39 and two from Station 21. The firings follow months of suspensions and an ongoing Crown prosecution review.

Montreal police chief Fady Dagher has fired seven police officers who were facing allegations of discriminatory and racist behaviour as well as misconduct. Five of the dismissed officers worked at police station 39 in the Montreal North neighbourhood, while two others were posted at station 21 in downtown Montreal.

Dagher announced the firings at a news conference Monday afternoon. It is a sad day but at the same time it was needed, Dagher said. It was necessary to keep the trust with the police and the community. Six of the seven fired officers had already been suspended over misconduct allegations in recent months, the police chief said.

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Montreal Police Fire Seven Officers

The dismissed officers include both men and women. If the fired officers appeal the chief's decision and it goes before a tribunal, Dagher said he would immediately send them to a disciplinary committee if they are reinstated into their positions. That step would ensure they never wear the SPVM uniform again. The SPVM has been embroiled in controversy since mid-June when allegations surfaced involving racist acts against citizens.

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One allegation confirmed by Dagher was that an officer allegedly cut the hair off racialized citizens to keep as trophies. In mid-June, the SPVM disbanded a patrol unit at station 39 after allegations of racist and discriminatory acts on citizens. Two officers were immediately suspended, while three were reassigned to administrative duties. Two more officers were suspended in August.

In September, the SPVM suspended a sixth officer and the file was sent to Quebec's Crown prosecution office to decide if criminal charges are warranted. In October, new allegations came to light at station 21, where two officers were accused of misconduct. One allegedly urinated on a homeless person while in uniform. The second officer allegedly posed for photos mocking suspects under arrest in humiliating positions.

Details of Racist and Discriminatory Allegations

The allegations were first reported by La Presse. That incident is under investigation by the province's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes independantes. Last Friday, Dagher had promised serious consequences for the officers under investigation as he tries to rebuild the public's trust in the police force. Dagher was also forced to publicly address allegations that an officer at station 39 interfered with a domestic violence investigation.

Radio-Canada reported that the officer allegedly deleted evidence on a smartphone that was provided by a complainant and that he allegedly knew the alleged perpetrator. CTV News has not independently verified the report. That officer has since been reassigned to administrative duties. I promised you the truth and consequences, Dagher said Monday, addressing the victims of the officers' actions.

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You are receiving the truth as the investigation unfolds, and the consequences. Dagher said the SPVM assessed different options before deciding to fire the seven officers. He called it an exceptional measure taken even though no criminal charges have been laid. All the allegations involving the seven officers are in the hands of the Quebec Crown prosecution office, which will determine whether or not to lay charges.

Chief Vows to Rebuild Public Trust

The case against the officers is strong, according to Dagher, who added that the Crown will have the final say. I expect justice to be done, he added. In remarks last Friday, Dagher said he is vowing to break the culture of silence at the SPVM. Dagher said his efforts already have positive results, pointing out that officers within the force are acting as whistleblowers on alleged misconduct.

He also said more revelations would be made public in the coming weeks. Reacting to the news on Monday, Montreal mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada applauded the police chief's unprecedented decision. I think it was the right thing to do, the mayor told CTV News. Montrealers are looking to rebuild the trust.

Rebuilding the trust is making sure that people are not above the law and they have to respect guidelines and the responsibilities they have that come with their post. I salute the response from the SPVM today and I think it is one step forward in terms of rebuilding the trust with Montrealers. The police union, known as the Fraternité des policiers et policières de Montréal, declined to comment Monday on the firings.