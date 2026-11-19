Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Shenzhen after securing a China trade deal and a Philippines free-trade agreement during a four-country tour.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, an encounter described by analysts as unplanned but not unexpected.

Carney wraps whirlwind summit tour

The meeting came as Carney wrapped up a whirlwind tour that took him to Ireland, the Philippines, Cambodia and China for four summits. It also followed a bilateral deal with China to ease trade restrictions on several goods. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig raised the question of whether China is weaponizing trade to coerce Canada, underscoring the stakes of Carney's outreach to Beijing. Former Quebec premier Jean Charest said the Carney-Trump meeting was unplanned but not unexpected.

Also read Canada and China Announce Tariff Relief as Carney Meets Trump at APEC Summit

Former cabinet minister Ralph Goodale said Carney is working hard on both sides of the coin when it comes to Canada-U.S. trade talks. The prime minister's trip began last Wednesday in Dublin, where he attended the European Political Community summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefed Carney and a dozen European leaders on negotiations with Russia, including talks in Abu Dhabi organized by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Carney later said Canada would stand by its NATO allies.

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In Manila, Carney and his Philippine counterpart concluded talks for a free-trade agreement expected to be signed next year. The deal aims to expand Canadian exports in agriculture, forestry, mining and energy, while shifting trade toward aerospace and artificial intelligence. Canada is also pursuing a broader trade agreement with the ASEAN bloc, which includes the Philippines and 10 other countries. The region has nearly 700 million people and is key to Carney's goal of doubling non-U.S. exports by 2035.

Carney then flew to Cambodia for the Francophonie summit, where he met Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for the first time since Quebec elected a sovereigntist government. The two were cordial and focused on shared objectives. Carney quipped in French that they would continue in a professional way, friendly but not necessarily a bromance, adding that he has a wife. They joked about who was the better goaltender for Oxford University's hockey team, a role they both held.

Quebec trade engagement with US

Carney later said Quebec could engage with American counterparts on trade as a stakeholder, but added that international agreements are negotiated between federal governments. He closed his Cambodia visit by defending the French language in the digital age. Carney urged leaders of French-speaking countries to band together against American big tech, saying Canada will always defend the French language and francophone cultures. He said French content should be easily retrievable, like a library catalogue.

Carney said artificial intelligence risks leaving behind French speakers and flattening linguistic diversity. Canada is set to host the next Francophonie summit in 2028 in the Ottawa region, and Carney wants it to focus on French in the digital age, youth and the economy. Carney travelled to Shenzhen late Monday, where he was greeted by dozens of synchronized dancers on the tarmac.

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China and Canada ease trade restrictions

The next morning, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a lavish guest house surrounded by manicured gardens among skyscrapers. The two agreed to drop trade restrictions on more goods, with more access for Canadian agricultural products such as pork in exchange for more imports of Chinese steel and aluminum. The pork sector hailed the deal as a big step in restoring market access lost since bilateral relations hit a nadir in late 2018.

The leaders noted progress since Carney visited Beijing in January to recalibrate relations, opening up more trade and investment while hiving off guardrails in sensitive sectors. The deal came ahead of Xi hosting the APEC summit. Carney said Shenzhen's breakneck economic growth, from a rustic fishing village to an innovation-forward metropolis, was an example for Canada. The Trump meeting added a new dimension to the trip, with both sides discussing trade and security.

The prime minister's tour was aimed at deepening ties across Asia and Europe as Canada seeks to diversify its trade away from the United States. Carney returns to Ottawa with a series of agreements and a high-profile meeting with Trump.