Tradespeople certified in Red Seal trades can now apply for a $5,000 completion bonus, with more than 16,000 applications received and the first payments due in early December.

Bonuses for Red Seal trades workers are set to be delivered starting early next month. Since last week, tradespeople who completed an apprenticeship and earned their certification in a Red Seal trade on or after April 1, 2025, have been able to apply for a $5,000 completion bonus.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says more than 16,000 applications have been received. The first payments will go out to eligible people starting the first week of December. Starting in July, trade qualifiers who haven't completed an apprenticeship but have enough practical work experience and are certified in a Red Seal trade can apply for the bonus as well. Red Seal trades are skilled jobs with national standards, including for training.

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Billions Allocated For New Skilled Workers

They include electricians, plumbers and welders. The Liberals have announced billions of dollars in spending to train up to 100,000 new skilled workers over the next half decade. The government says the funding is meant to support its ambitious infrastructure agenda. The $5,000 payments are aimed at boosting the number of certified tradespeople in Canada.

The government has pointed to labour shortages in several skilled trades as a reason for the new bonus. Applicants who completed an apprenticeship and earned certification on or after April 1, 2025, are now able to apply. Those who have not completed an apprenticeship but have enough practical work experience can apply starting in July as trade qualifiers. Catherine Morrison of The Canadian Press reported on the program.

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The report was first published on Nov. 24, 2026. A welder works on a bus at the Prevost Car plant in Sainte-Claire, Que. , on Aug. 27, 2026. People who have completed apprenticeships in Red Seal trades are now eligible to apply for a $5,000 bonus from the government.

Red Seal Certification Recognized Across Canada

Red Seal certification is recognized across Canada. The program sets common standards for training in each trade, which allows certified workers to work in any province or territory that recognizes the Red Seal. The new bonus is part of a broader federal effort to expand the skilled trades workforce. The government says it expects the funding will help train up to 100,000 new workers over the next five years.

More than 16,000 applications have already been received since the portal opened last week. Payments are expected to begin in the first week of December for those who are eligible. The government has not said how many total workers it expects to receive the $5,000 bonus. It has also not provided an updated estimate of the total cost of the program.

PM Promotes Government Support For Tradespeople

Tradespeople who completed their certification on or after April 1, 2025, are eligible to apply now. Trade qualifiers who have not completed an apprenticeship but have enough practical work experience can apply starting in July. Prime Minister Mark Carney has appeared at trade union events to promote the government's support for skilled workers. The Liberals have said the infrastructure agenda will require a large and well-trained trades workforce.

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The first payments are set to go out in early December. Eligible applicants who have already applied are expected to receive their bonus starting then.