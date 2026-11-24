The federal government says more than 16,000 applications have been received for a $5,000 Red Seal trades completion bonus, with the first payments going out in early December. Trade qualifiers can apply starting in July.

The federal government says bonus payments for Red Seal trades workers will begin going out in the first week of December. Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says more than 16,000 applications have already been received for the $5, 000 completion bonus.

Tradespeople who completed an apprenticeship and earned their certification in a Red Seal trade on or after April 1, 2025, have been able to apply since last week. The government says the first payments will go to eligible applicants starting early next month. Starting in July, a second group will become eligible.

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Eligible Red Seal Trade Qualifiers

Trade qualifiers who have not completed an apprenticeship but have enough practical work experience and are certified in a Red Seal trade can apply for the bonus as well. Red Seal trades are skilled jobs with national standards, including for training. Examples include electricians, plumbers and welders. The Red Seal program sets common standards across Canada so workers can move between provinces and territories.

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The bonus is part of a broader push by the federal government to expand the skilled trades workforce. The Liberals have announced billions of dollars in spending to train up to 100,000 new skilled workers over the next half decade. The government says that training effort is meant to support its ambitious infrastructure agenda. The push comes as Canada faces ongoing demand for skilled trades workers on major construction and resource projects.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, raises his hands in the air after delivering remarks during a trade union event in Gatineau, Que. , on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. The application window for new apprentices opened last week.

Applications Surge Before December Payments

Those who finished their apprenticeship and earned certification in a Red Seal trade on or after April 1, 2025, can now apply for the $5,000 completion bonus. Hajdu says the volume of applications shows strong interest in the program. More than 16,000 applications have been submitted since the window opened, and officials say processing is underway ahead of the December payments. Payments are set to begin in the first week of December for eligible applicants.

The government says trade qualifiers who have enough practical work experience and are certified in a Red Seal trade can apply starting in July. The program covers trades with national standards for training, including electricians, plumbers and welders. Red Seal certification is recognized across Canada. The Liberals have announced billions of dollars in spending to train up to 100,000 new skilled workers over the next half decade to support the government's infrastructure agenda.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026. Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press.