Honolulu jury awarded Canadians $56 million over defamation by self-described spiritual teacher Liana Shanti

A Honolulu jury awarded three Canadians $56 million after finding Liana Shanti defamed them, but she has continued posting about them hundreds of times.

A Honolulu jury awarded three Canadians $56 million after finding that self-described spiritual teacher Liana Shanti defamed them, but she has continued to post about them hundreds of times since the verdict.

The three Canadians are from Saskatchewan and were not part of the Liana Shanti community. They were targeted because they were in disputes with estranged family members who were students of Shanti. The jury found that Shanti defamed the Canadians. One of the Canadians, Byron Horvath, has been mentioned in 142 posts on Instagram since the verdict.

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Many of those posts include accusations that the jury rejected, including claims about abuse of his young daughter. At trial, the eight-person jury found similar statements to be untrue and defamatory. One statement the jury found defamatory included the phrase that Horvath locked his daughter in a room for hours where she had to pee on the floor. Shanti later posted a similar claim on Instagram.

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False Claims Against Byron Horvath

Shanti also posted that Horvath sexually and physically abused their child and attributed it to his ex-wife Haley, who used to be a Shanti student. Shanti has repeatedly posted old messages from Haley. Haley is no longer a supporter of Shanti. In a statement to W5, she said that Byron, his wife Stefanie, their daughter, their families, others and herself have walked through hell and back because of her involvement in programs.

Haley said she and Byron lovingly co-parent their daughter, who is thriving, and that she chooses to focus on love and repairing all that was broken after her time spent in a cult. Shanti also posted about Byron's wife Stefanie, asking whether Stefanie was covering up abuse. During the trial, similar statements were deemed untrue and defamatory. Shanti has put out a call to her followers to feed her content about Stefanie.

She has made similar posts on X, formerly Twitter, naming all three Canadians repeatedly in recent days. After the verdict, Shanti signed a declaration to the court that read she would not post in the future any statement about the defendants that she knows to be false. In an email, W5 asked Shanti about the new posts and their similarity to statements found to be defamatory.

She defended her actions, writing that she has no intention of sharing anything she knows to be false. Her defence is that what she writes was told to her by other people and she believes it to be true. She wrote in one online post that truth is a defense to defamation but that she was not allowed to speak on the truth she was given. Shanti then turned her attention to W5, suggesting the outlet had been bribed.

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Shanti Attacks W5 Reporter

She wrote that a Canadian news reporter who has been obsessed with this case emailed her about her intentions and that she has no doubt they are being paid. She followed that up with a post that said to imagine the fool who considers themself a journalist and does not actually seek out facts. W5 has repeatedly offered Shanti the opportunity to sit down and tell her side of the story. W5 also offered to hear from her current students.

She refused both requests and has now blocked W5 from her Instagram account. Amanda Brady, who was a Liana Shanti student for more than eight years, says her former teacher collects and then weaponizes information she gleans from her followers. She says that especially if it is somebody who has knowledge of Liana's inner workings and her life, the online attacks start. Brady says Shanti goes after that person on her social media as an attempt to shut them up.

Former Student Alleges Harassment

Amanda says that when she was kicked out of the community, Shanti shared and continues to share hundreds of posts about personal and private information. Amanda says you now have to worry about the fear and the fallout of what is going to happen if all of your deepest, darkest things that you ever shared with your teacher who you trusted are blasted on the internet for everyone to see.

She says of course no one is going to want to leave on their own accord. On Thursday, Liana Shanti wrote on Instagram that she will speak until all of the evidence proof facts documents timeline are for all the world to see. The W5 team continues to investigate and welcomes confidential tips. If you have tips on this or any other story, reach out confidentially to avery.haines@bellmedia.ca.