Philadelphia Rocky fans set Guinness World Record with 570 participants in costume gathering

Fans dressed as Rocky Balboa gathered at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, setting a Guinness World Record with 570 participants. The event is part of a month of festivities honoring the 50th anniversary of the iconic film.

Fans dressed as Rocky Balboa set a Guinness World Record on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, gathering at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The official record was certified with 570 participants, an announcer said. A minimum of 250 people had been required by Guinness. The event marked 50 years since the release of the iconic film. The story of Rocky Balboa is one that audiences love and know well - of resilience, grit and persevering despite the odds.

Also read After years on the fringe, actor Anthony Ippolito takes the spotlight in I Play Rocky

Fans Dress as Rocky Balboa for Record

Fans honoured his legacy with the record-breaking gathering. The uniform was a black beanie, grey sweatpants and sweatshirt, and black high-top Converse sneakers. A growing number of Rockys amassed in front of the museum steps Friday afternoon, cheering as stragglers showed up to aid the attempt. What is your name? the announcer asked one participant.

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Rocky Balboa, they replied. After the world record was confirmed, the group ran up the stairs to pose for a picture in front of the museum. The city organized a host of events this month to honor its fictional underdog boxer. These included a sprint up the stairs that Rocky stormed up in the film.

There was also a rededication marking the permanent installation of the Rocky statue. A meat market challenge let fans recreate a scene where he trained by punching slabs of frozen meat. On Saturday, tourism officials said 45,000 runners from all 50 states and 75 countries will participate in a Rocky Run throughout the city. The 1976 film written by Sylvester Stallone tells the story of a small-time boxer from South Philly.

Stallone Wrote Script for Acting Role

He gears up to take on the heavyweight champion of the world, Apollo Creed, fighting in the city to celebrate America bicentennial. Though he ultimately loses the fight, Rocky proves himself and wins the heart of Adrian, the neighbourhood pet store clerk. The movie was shot for less than US$1 million. Stallone was an unknown actor who had written the script in a desperate bid to land himself work.

The film won the best picture Oscar and became the highest-grossing sports movie at the time. Its numerous spinoffs and sequels has helped it hold the record for most successful sports movie franchise, according to Guinness World Records. Philadelphia held its inaugural Rocky Day in 2023 with Stallone in attendance, expanding celebrations to a weeklong Rocky Fest the next year. The city kicked off this year festivities with the release of Stallone memoir, The Steps, on Sep. 29.

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Rocky Film Franchise Holds Guinness Record

Fans celebrated on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after breaking the Guinness World Record for Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Rocky Balboa on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Philadelphia.