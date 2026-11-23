Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after he was ousted less than two weeks ago over a series of public affairs. The board faces governance criticism as Huang returns to lead the AI chipmaker.

Nvidia has restored Jensen Huang as its chief executive, less than two weeks after he was ousted following a series of affairs that became public.

The company confirmed the reinstatement on November 23, 2026, returning its founder to the top job at one of the world's most consequential technology firms. Huang said in a statement that he was honored to return to Nvidia and lead the company at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He said he takes the responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. He thanked the Nvidia board for its confidence and deliberation through the process.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang Amid Stock Surge

The returning CEO also expressed gratitude to Harvey Jones for his leadership as chair, and to Colette Kress and the executive staff for leading Nvidia during his absence. He thanked employees, shareholders, industry leaders and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, he said he was grateful for the love and support of his family, adding that he cannot wait to get back to work.

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Trump Demands Huang Reinstatement

President Trump had demanded Huang's reinstatement over the weekend, adding political pressure to the board's decision. Huang, described as the indispensable godfather of AI, had been removed from the CEO role after the affairs became public less than two weeks before his return. The move drew sharp criticism from governance observers. One critic said the Nvidia board could now be seen as a puppet to its founder, and that basic corporate governance standards have been totally tossed in the trash.

The same critic said the decision ultimately puts the AI trade back on the map into year-end, but argued that now former interim CFO Colette Kress should resign as CFO, calling it embarrassing for such an accomplished leader. Kress had served as interim CFO during the period when Huang was out. She and the executive staff led Nvidia through the brief leadership crisis. Calls for her resignation underlined the tension inside C-suites and boardrooms following the rapid reversal.

Leadership Vacuum Ends at Nvidia

The reinstatement ends, for now, a leadership vacuum at the AI chipmaker. Nvidia is a central player in the artificial intelligence boom, and its stability is closely watched by investors and the broader technology industry. Huang's return is expected to be felt across the AI trade as the year ends. Huang previously delivered a keynote at Nvidia's GTC event in Berlin, Germany, on October 21, 2026, according to a photo caption from the Associated Press.

That appearance underscored his role as the public face of the company's AI ambitions before his ouster. The board's decision followed intense deliberation, according to Huang's statement. He thanked the board for its confidence and deliberation through the process. The company has not released additional details about the terms of his return or the board's internal discussions.

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Corporate Governance Questions Arise

The episode has raised questions about corporate governance at one of the world's most valuable technology companies. The criticism that the board acted as a puppet to its founder reflects broader concerns about founder power in C-suites and boardrooms. Those concerns are likely to persist even after Huang's return. For now, Huang is back at the helm.

He said he cannot wait to get back to work, signaling a rapid resumption of his leadership. Nvidia's next steps will be closely watched by employees, shareholders, industry partners and policymakers around the world.