Five shot in DC Logan Circle, one dead; suspect shoots himself after barricade

Five people were shot Thursday in Washington DC Logan Circle, one fatally, and the suspect shot himself after barricading in an apartment building, police said.

Five people were shot Thursday in Washington DC Logan Circle, a neighborhood about a mile north of the White House, and the suspected gunman shot himself as officers swarmed a nearby apartment building, police said.

One victim died, said Jeffrey Carroll, interim chief with the Metropolitan Police Department. Carroll said the suspect shot himself while barricaded inside an apartment. He added that the man apparently had a dispute with the building homeowners association. The shootings were reported in Logan Circle, a trendy area within walking distance of the White House.

Also read Multiple Shootings Reported in Washington D.C. Neighborhood Near White House

Police Cordons Off Logan Circle Block

Much of the block on 15th Street was cordoned off as police urged people to avoid the area, which includes a VIDA fitness centre, St. Luke Episcopal Church, residences and a Whole Foods supermarket. Schools were placed on lockdown. Law enforcement SWAT teams and other officers had their guns drawn on the roof of an apartment building or on the ground below.

Advertisement

Authorities believe the suspect shot at least one person inside the gym before going outside and firing again, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Law enforcement agents believe the suspect shot another person in a parking garage elevator and then barricaded himself on the seventh floor of the building, the official said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it sent agents to the scene to help. The FBI said its Washington field office was helping local police with the investigation. Witness James Spellman, who was at the gym, said there were about 50 people there around 8 am when the shooting began. Within seconds there was a man who fell to the ground, and a pool of blood came out, he said.

Gym Witnesses Describe Shooting

One gym member rushed to help him. He was instantly dead. He had been shot in the neck. Spellman said he and others dashed out of the gym.

Advertisement

He said he heard about two shots fired in the gym and about five or six fired outside. Another witness, Ryan Dubicki, said he was in his nearby apartment around the same time when he heard about five bangs. They were really spread out so I thought it was construction, he said. A short time later there were cops everywhere.

His apartment building managers sent a notice that there was a possible active shooter. Streets around the area also were blocked off during a massive police response. The neighborhood has seen violence before. In early August 2025, a one-time member of US President Donald Trump Department of Government Efficiency was assaulted early on a Sunday morning in the Logan Circle neighborhood by a group of teenagers attempting to carjack him and a woman, authorities said.

Federal Control Imposed Over City

Days later, Trump fulfilled his threat to bypass local authority and imposed direct federal control over the city, sending in hundreds of National Guard members to reduce crime. That deployment continues today.