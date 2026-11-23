407 ETR is raising tolls on Highway 407 in the new year, with per-kilometre increases of five cents to about 24 cents for light vehicles depending on the time of day and one of 12 zones.

Drivers using Highway 407 in Ontario will pay more to use the toll highway in the new year. In a news release, 407 ETR said prices and charges are going up for some sections of the toll highway.

Rate increases range from five cents to about 24 cents per kilometre for light vehicles. The increases depend on the time of day and which of the 12 zones of the highway is being travelled. For some zones and time slots, rates are jumping by as much as 21 cents per kilometre. The adjustments are not uniform across the corridor.

Also read Jonathan Rinderknecht Convicted in Palisades Fire Case

Zone 7 To 9 Rates Rise Significantly

For example, those using Zones 7 to 9, which run from Highway 427 to Highway 404, to go westbound from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays will go from paying about $1.09 per kilometre to $1.31. That is an increase of about 20 per cent. Driving eastbound along that same stretch during the same period will go from costing roughly $1.19 per kilometre this year to $1.43 per kilometre starting in January.

Advertisement

That is an increase of 24 cents per kilometre. The impact on monthly bills varies by how often people drive and how they pay. 407 ETR says customers travelling with a transponder who take fewer than 12 trips a year can expect an average monthly bill increase of $3.28.

Meanwhile, transponder customers making up to 16 trips a month, mostly in rush hour, will see an average increase of $11.68 per month. The operator has posted the updated fees, along with the specific zones and times of use, on its official website for the years 2026 and 2027. 407 ETR says using a transponder can reduce charges significantly for regular users. The company says a transponder pays for itself with three round trips on the highway.

Executive Defends Higher Toll Prices

The company also points to various offers, discounts and rewards that can help lower fees for some customers. Jose Espinosa, the President and CEO of 407 ETR, defended the increases by highlighting reliability and efficiency gains for motorists. Our rates help us keep the highway moving reliably, while our driving offers give customers the opportunity to save an average of 30 per cent on their monthly bills, Espinosa said in the press release announcing the increases.

Drivers who choose Highway 407 ETR spend significantly less time stuck in traffic, giving them back up to an hour each trip, he said. The company positions the highway as a time-saving investment despite the higher cost.

Advertisement

Highway Expansion Plans Announced For 2027

While the highway is generally faster than other 400-series highways around Ontario, toll prices have steadily climbed each year since the province sold it off to balance the budget under the Mike Harris government. 407 ETR, the consortium that owns the highway, says some of that money is continuously being reinvested in the highway's upkeep and improvement. In 2027, 407 ETR will begin a capital project to widen the Highway from eight to 10 lanes between Highway 404 and Markham Road.

This will accommodate growing demand in this busy section and support reliable travel as the region continues to grow, 407 ETR said in its release. The Company will also invest in bridge and pavement rehabilitation along the corridor. These projects support local contractors, suppliers and jobs across the GTA, according to the release. The expansion is designed to accommodate growing demand in this busy section and support reliable travel as the Greater Toronto Area continues to grow.

The company claims the work supports local contractors, suppliers and jobs across the region. Drivers are advised to check the updated fees, zones and times of use posted on the 407 ETR website. The new rates take effect in January for light vehicles, with the increases varying by direction, location and time of day.