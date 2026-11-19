A Winchester Crown Court jury found four men guilty of rape and sexual assault against Joanne Young, whose ex-husband Philip Young drugged her and offered her for sex online without her knowledge. Philip Young previously pleaded guilty to 56 charges in a case compared to France's Gisele Pelicot case.

Warning: Graphic content LONDON - Four British men were found guilty Thursday of multiple sexual crimes, including rape, against a woman whose then-husband drugged and advertised her for sex online, in a case that raised widespread comparisons to that of Gisele Pelicot in France.

Philip Young, the ex-husband of Joanne Young, who waived her right to anonymity, had previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges of abuse. A jury at Winchester Crown Court found the four men, whose ages range from 32 to 62, guilty of abusing the woman at her home in Swindon in southern England, after being recruited on the Internet. Norman Macksoni, 48, was found guilty of one charge of rape.

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Convictions Against Four British Men

Richard Wilkins, 62, was found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching while Mohammed Hassan was found guilty of one count of sexual touching.

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During a 13-year period, Philip Young, who served as a locally-elected official for the Conservative Party in Swindon between 2007 and 2010, drugged and raped his wife and invited other men on websites and apps such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to have sex with her without her knowledge. He pleaded guilty to a total 56 charges, including 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife.

Additional Charges And Sixth Defendant

He was also charged with making indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children, and possessing an extreme pornographic image between January 2019 and January 2024. A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis: Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety. The Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canada's website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits.

Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines: +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7) Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line: +1 416 597 8808 (24/7) Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 (24/7) Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366 Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 988 (24/7) Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members: +1 844 750 1648 Read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.