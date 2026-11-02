Spain train crash kills 69, including 4 Americans and 1 Canadian

A high-speed train collision in Urda, Spain killed 69 people, including four Americans and one Canadian, with 66 victims identified and three people still missing.

A high-speed train collision in Spain has killed 69 people, including four Americans and one Canadian, authorities said. So far, 66 of the dead have been identified, officials said late Sunday.

Train Crash Location Details and Victim Nationalities

The crash happened last Wednesday when a high-speed train slammed into another that had stopped on the tracks in Urda, in the province of Toledo, south of Madrid. The collision occurred on the Madrid-Seville high-speed line, a key part of Spain's rail network. Most of those killed were Spanish nationals. The confirmed foreign victims include one person each from France, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Portugal, Tunisia and the Czech Republic, in addition to the four Americans and one Canadian.

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Authorities said three people remained missing: two Australians and one Japanese national. The identification process continued through the weekend as officials released updated figures. The collision came just nine months after another crash farther south on the same Madrid-Seville line killed 46 people. The two disasters have shaken confidence in the Spanish rail network, which had long been praised for its speed and safety.

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The rail system carried some 45 million travelers last year, including millions of tourists who rely on trains to move between cities. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has pledged an investigation and improvements to restore trust in the system. The crash happened one month before a Nov. 29 general election in which Sánchez is seeking to extend his eight-year premiership. He now faces questions about railway safety and infrastructure investments made under his governments.

Emergency Response and Political Impact on Election

The emergency response involved multiple agencies. Cranes lifted wrecked train carriages as rescuers searched for victims, and images from the scene showed damaged carriages and crews working through the wreckage. Rail safety and infrastructure spending have become central issues in the campaign. Sánchez has said he wants an investigation to determine what happened and to make changes that restore public confidence.

Authorities have not yet released the names of all the victims. The confirmed death toll of 69 makes the crash one of the deadliest rail incidents in Spain in recent years.