3Sixty Public Affairs and IQVIA Raise $6,000 for Ottawa Youth Services at Magic-Themed Fundraiser

A successful 'Spring into Magic' fundraiser hosted by 3Sixty Public Affairs and IQVIA raises $6,000 for the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, featuring performances by medical magician Don Husereau. Meanwhile, Omer Aziz leaves the PMO to focus on a book about fascism, and Marci Ien prepares for a leadership panel in Toronto.

On April 22, 3Sixty Public Affairs, IQVIA, and renowned medical magician Don Husereau hosted a successful 'Spring into Magic' cocktail fundraiser at the Métropolitain Brasserie in Ottawa .

The event raised an impressive $6,000 for the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa (YSBO), with over 200 attendees, including medical professionals, industry lobbyists, and political figures. Among the notable guests were IQVIA's Matt Norton and Patti Murphy, 3Sixty PA's Johanne Chambers and Bill Dempster, and YSBO's Carlo Lombard. The evening was filled with enchanting performances by Husereau, who seamlessly blended magic with a message of hope and support for local youth services.

The funds raised will go toward critical programs that provide mental health support, shelter, and educational resources for vulnerable youth in the Ottawa region. Despite the warm spring weather, the event drew a large crowd eager to support a worthy cause. The Métropolitain Brasserie's patio was bustling, but the main attraction was inside, where attendees enjoyed an evening of networking, entertainment, and philanthropy.

The fundraiser highlighted the importance of community collaboration between private sector leaders, healthcare professionals, and non-profit organizations in addressing youth welfare. In addition to the financial contributions, the event sparked conversations about the broader challenges facing young people today, from mental health crises to housing insecurity.

Meanwhile, in other political and literary news, Omer Aziz, a former policy advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office, has left his position to focus on his upcoming book about fascism. Author Stephen King has praised Aziz’s work, calling it 'an alarm bell announcing that the American house is on fire.

' The book is expected to delve into the rise of authoritarianism and its implications for democracy. Additionally, Marci Ien, a prominent political figure, is set to participate in a panel discussion titled 'Confessions of a Leader: What I Wish I Knew' in Toronto on April 21. The event will feature women leaders sharing their insights and experiences, offering valuable lessons for aspiring professionals. These developments underscore the ongoing dialogue about leadership, governance, and social responsibility in Canada and beyond





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