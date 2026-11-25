A third former Montreal police officer has been arrested and charged with assault in connection with the racism scandal at Station 39 in Montreal North. Two other former officers were arrested and charged last Saturday.

A third former Montreal police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with the racism scandal at Station 39 in the Montreal North borough, Quebec's Crown prosecutors' office announced.

Third Former Officer Charged With Assault

The Directeur des poursuites criminelles et penales, or DPCP, said one count of assault has been laid against the former officer. The officer was arrested and will appear at the Montreal courthouse at a later date. The latest arrest follows the arrest and charging of two other former officers last Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Those two officers were charged with assault and breach of trust.

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One of the two officers arrested last Saturday also faces an additional charge of criminal harassment. Montreal police arrested the two former officers, who had recently been fired following allegations of discriminatory and racist conduct. The DPCP said it will not comment further on the latest arrest in order to avoid compromising the case before the courts. The office has not released the names of the accused.

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Photos from the scene showed Station 39 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, as news of the arrests emerged. The station is located in the Montreal North borough. The racism scandal at Station 39 has led to the firing of multiple officers and now to criminal charges against three former members of the force. The investigation into discriminatory and racist conduct at the station continues.

Timeline Of Arrests And Specific Charges

The first two arrests took place on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, according to the timeline provided by authorities. The third arrest was announced on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. All three former officers have been charged with assault. The two arrested last Saturday also face breach of trust charges, and one of them faces a criminal harassment charge.

The DPCP is overseeing the prosecution of all three cases. The office has said it will not provide additional details about the third arrest at this time. The Montreal courthouse will handle the appearances of the accused. No dates have been announced for those appearances.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities have not said whether more arrests or charges are expected.