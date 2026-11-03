3M Commits $7.35 Billion to Settle PFAS Forever Chemicals Litigation

Industrial giant 3M announced a US$7.35 billion settlement over nine years to resolve personal injury claims linked to PFAS contamination. The agreement covers nearly all current plaintiffs and includes a commitment to discontinue PFAS production globally by 2025.

Industrial conglomerate 3M said on Tuesday it would commit nearly US$7.35 billion over nine years to settle PFAS "forever chemicals"-related personal injury claims. This massive financial commitment addresses the legal challenges posed by the widespread use of these synthetic compounds in various consumer and industrial products.

PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals used in products resistant to heat, stains, grease and water. They have been linked to serious health issues including liver damage, lower birth weight, reduced antibody response to vaccines, and kidney and testicular cancer. 3M, which is facing thousands of lawsuits over PFAS contamination, did not admit liability and said it was prepared to continue to defend itself in litigation.

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The settlement addresses about 99 per cent of current personal-injury claims inside and outside the Aqueous Film-Forming Foam Multi-District Litigation (AFFF MDL). About 115,000 to 120,000 plaintiffs are eligible to participate, according to the company.

The payment structure includes a US$50 million payment in 2026 and no payments in 2027, with about 20 per cent of payments due in the final two years. 3M expects to record a pre-tax charge of US$5.8 billion in the fourth quarter, adding that the charge would not impact its previously issued forecast.

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"This settlement is a significant milestone for 3M and substantially reduces litigation uncertainty," CEO William Brown said in a statement on Tuesday. The conglomerate said all remaining and future personal-injury claims, both inside and outside the AFFF MDL, would be managed through several settlement mechanisms. In 2023, 3M reached a US$10.3 billion settlement with a host of U.S. public water systems to resolve water pollution claims tied to "forever chemicals.

3M Plans PFAS Production Phase Out

" Many other companies, including DuPont and Corteva, Chemours are facing lawsuits related to PFAS. 3M said on Tuesday it has successfully completed its previously announced plan to discontinue the manufacture of all PFAS globally by the end of 2025. This milestone reflects the company's strategic shift away from the problematic chemicals that have driven much of the recent legal controversy. The completion of this production halt is a key component of the broader strategy to resolve outstanding liabilities.

It demonstrates a commitment to phasing out substances that have become increasingly scrutinized by regulators and the public. The timing of this announcement coincides with ongoing efforts to finalize the financial arrangements for the settlement. Investors and stakeholders are closely watching how this decision impacts 3M's long-term operational and financial health. The integration of these settlement payments into the company's financial planning requires careful management of cash flows over the next nine years.

Legal experts note that this settlement may set a precedent for how other corporations handle similar environmental health liabilities. The broader industry, including competitors facing similar PFAS lawsuits, is likely to monitor the outcome closely. It could influence future settlement negotiations and regulatory approaches to chemical safety standards. The exclusion of payments in 2027 creates a unique financial rhythm for the settlement distribution.

This staggered approach allows 3M to manage the immediate financial impact while ensuring long-term obligations are met. The designation of the final two years for a significant portion of payments underscores the long-term nature of the liability. Plaintiffs and their legal representatives have expressed cautious optimism about the resolution of these widespread claims. The settlement aims to provide compensation to those affected while allowing 3M to move forward with reduced legal exposure.

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Legal Impact And Future Claims

This move separates personal injury claims from other types of regulatory or environmental enforcement actions that may still be pending. The company's decision to pay without admitting fault is a common strategy in complex litigation involving widespread environmental issues. It balances the need for financial resolution with the protection of corporate reputation and future legal defenses. The global discontinuation of PFAS production marks a significant operational change for the Minneapolis-based corporation.

It aligns with growing global pressure to eliminate persistent organic pollutants from manufacturing processes. This transition has required 3M to invest heavily in alternative materials and technologies over recent years. The successful completion of this phase is viewed as a major step in the company's corporate responsibility efforts. It signals a decisive break from a product line that has caused significant environmental and health concerns worldwide.

The financial charge of US$5.8 billion is a substantial hit to the company's earnings but is considered manageable within its broader capital structure. Analysts suggest that the reduction in litigation uncertainty is a net positive for the company's stock valuation. It removes a major overhang that has weighed on investor sentiment for several years. The settlement also clarifies the path forward for the remaining one percent of claims not covered by the agreement.

These cases will be handled through the specified settlement mechanisms, ensuring a unified approach to residual liabilities. This comprehensive strategy aims to minimize future litigation costs and administrative burdens for the company. The involvement of other major chemical companies in similar lawsuits highlights the industry-wide nature of the PFAS crisis. 3M's settlement does not absolve other firms of their responsibilities, but it sets a benchmark for resolution.

Broader Industry Settlement Trends

The ongoing investigations and legal actions in various jurisdictions continue to pose challenges for the chemical sector. However, 3M's proactive approach may encourage other companies to seek similar comprehensive settlements. This could lead to a more standardized resolution process for PFAS-related claims globally. The public water system settlement in 2023 was a precursor to this larger personal injury agreement.

It demonstrated 3M's willingness to engage in large-scale financial resolutions to address environmental damages. The combination of these settlements represents a total commitment of over US$17 billion in recent years. This massive investment in resolution underscores the severity of the PFAS contamination issues. (Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy and Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)