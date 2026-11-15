350,000 Protest Czech Media Bill in Prague Against Andrej Babis

A massive crowd of 350,000 gathered in Prague to oppose Prime Minister Andrej Babis's controversial plan to cut funding for public broadcasters and replace fee-based financing with state budget allocations.

Approximately 350,000 citizens assembled at Prague's Letná Park on Sunday, November 15, 2026, to stage a massive demonstration against the government's controversial legislation regarding public broadcasting. The rally, organized by the Million Moments for Democracy group, marked the second anniversary of the Velvet Revolution and drew tens of thousands of participants who marched to protect the independence of the nation's media outlets. Prime Minister Andrej Babis faced intense scrutiny as protesters condemned his coalition's push to restructure how Czech public radio and television are funded and governed.

Details of the Proposed Media Financing Bill

The core of the protest concerns a legislative proposal that would abolish the existing system of regular fees paid by individuals, households, and businesses to fund public broadcasters. Under the new plan outlined by the government, these media entities would receive their financing directly from the state budget. This shift is projected to reduce the funding received by public broadcasters by approximately 15 percent compared to current levels. Critics argue that this significant reduction in resources could lead to widespread layoffs, limited production capabilities, and the cancellation of essential programming across the country.

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Opponents of the bill contend that removing the fee-based model gives the ruling three-party coalition excessive political leverage over media operations. The government apparently wants to rush the bill through Parliament to ensure its passage before the end of the legislative session. By moving the funding mechanism to the state budget, the administration seeks to centralize control, a move that critics compare to tactics used by populist governments in other nations to undermine press freedom.

Rapid Parliamentary Procedure Sparks Outcry

Tensions escalated dramatically on October 24 when the ruling coalition unexpectedly moved ahead with the plan in the lower house of Parliament. Lawmakers from the governing parties limited the opposition's speaking time to just four minutes and 36 seconds before voting at 4:36 a.m. This abbreviated debate period allowed the bill to advance through the first of three parliamentary readings with minimal scrutiny. The speed and brevity of this process have become a rallying cry for the opposition, who view it as an authoritarian disregard for democratic norms.

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Organizers of the massive Sunday rally specifically targeted this procedural maneuver, with lead organizer Mikuláš Minář citing the "rule by force in the style of 4:36" as a primary reason for the demonstration. Minář stated that the coalition partners, including the anti-migrant and pro-Russian Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the right-wing Motorists for Themselves group, pose a direct threat to democratic stability. The coalition, which Andrej Babis formed last year, has already faced criticism from NATO allies for failing to spend enough on defense and for rejecting financial aid for Ukraine and guarantees for EU loans.

Broad Coalition of Opposition and International Concern

The demonstration on November 15, 2026, was supported by a wide array of stakeholders, including labor unions, universities, students, churches, artists, athletes, and international media organizations. This diverse coalition united under the banner of defending media freedom and the rule of law in the Czech Republic. The widespread nature of the support highlights deep societal concern over the potential politicization of public service broadcasting and the erosion of independent journalism.

On Wednesday, the issue of media freedom and the rule of law in the Czech Republic was debated in the European Parliament. EU Justice Commissioner Michael McGrath emphasized that national legislation must ensure that funding for public service media is based on transparent and objective criteria. McGrath further noted that these systems must guarantee adequate, sustainable, and predictable financial resources to function independently of political pressure. This international attention underscores the gravity of the situation for the Czech Republic's standing within European democratic institutions.

Government Defiance and Future Legislative Steps

Despite the massive turnout in Prague and the growing domestic and international backlash, Prime Minister Andrej Babis vowed to press ahead with the plan. He explicitly denied that the legislation would negatively affect media freedom, maintaining that the government's actions are necessary for administrative reform. The ruling coalition plans to continue moving the bill through the legislative process, with further readings and debates scheduled in the coming weeks.

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In addition to the media concerns, protesters also condemned the government's defense policy and demanded the resignation of Defense Minister Jaromír Zůna from the Freedom party. The combination of media funding cuts, rapid parliamentary procedures, and defense spending failures has created a potent mix of public discontent. As the bill moves toward its final readings, the government faces the challenge of balancing its legislative agenda against the clear and forceful message delivered by hundreds of thousands of citizens in the heart of the capital.