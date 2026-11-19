Three vehicles struck a deer on Highway 416 in Ottawa, resulting in six injuries and one driver facing multiple charges.

Six people were injured and one driver was charged after three vehicles collided with a deer on Highway 416 in Ottawa on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred on the southbound lanes of the highway, located south of Hunt Club Road in Ottawa's southwest end.

Dodge Caravan Crashes Into Median

An Ontario Provincial Police officer discovered the scene shortly before 8:30 p.m. while patrolling the northbound lanes. According to OPP Constable Michael Fathi, the first and second vehicles safely stopped after striking the deer. The third vehicle, identified as a Dodge Caravan, also struck the animal but failed to stop. Fathi reported that this vehicle went into the center median, became airborne, and crossed over into the northbound traffic lanes.

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The Dodge Caravan eventually came to rest in the ditch on the north side of the highway. The van contained six occupants at the time of the crash, including the driver and five female passengers. The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not physically injured in the collision.

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However, paramedics transported all five female passengers to local hospitals for treatment. One of these passengers suffered what officials described as life-altering injuries during the crash. Another occupant from one of the other two vehicles involved in the initial strike was also taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Ottawa Fire Services responders arrived to assist with the complex extraction process.

Firefighters Rescue Trapped Passengers

Firefighters used specialized tools to free three people who were trapped inside the wreckage of the Dodge Caravan. The southbound lanes of Highway 416 were closed between Fallowfield Road and Hunt Club Road for several hours following the crash. Emergency crews worked through the night to clear the debris and extricate the trapped individuals. The highway reopened just after 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning after the road was deemed safe.

Police have laid serious charges against the driver of the Dodge Caravan. Constable Fathi confirmed the driver was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm. Additional charges include operating a motor vehicle without insurance. The driver also faces a charge for driving with no valid license.

The crash highlights the dangers of wildlife on major thoroughfares in the region. Drivers are urged to remain vigilant during evening hours in rural and suburban areas. Police did not provide further details regarding the medical conditions of the injured passengers. The investigation into the cause of the initial deer strike remains ongoing.

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Authorities continue to monitor the health of those transported to the hospital.