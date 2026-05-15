3 Stars of Day 1 2026 IIHF World Championship - Canada, Sweden, Switzerland

Review of the opening day of the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship, including highlights for Canada, Sweden, and Switzerland.

2026 IIHF World Championship: Top standouts from Day 1. **Canada** Canada started its World Championship campaign with a victory over Sweden, boasting two goals from John Tavares and Ryan O’Reilly and another from Connor Brown.

The team had their biggest star, Connor Brown, back from 2021 when he led Canada to a gold medal with 16 points. His stellar performance came on with another impressive game, scoring the eventual game-winning goal. Toronto Maple Leafs' Dylan Cozens added another one to finish off the score. The team's forwards, Tavares and O’Reilly, showed their effectiveness by scoring two goals each in the game.

**Sweden** Sweden impressed in the second period, with Jacob Larsson, Lucas Raymond, and Mattias Ekholm all registering goals. With limited ice time, Mattias Ekholm showed that he can be utilized in various positions. **Switzerland** Switzerland opened their Group A campaign with a 3-1 victory against Poland. Dennis Everts, Fabian Birnappi, and Samuel Perruzza accounted for all three goals, setting a thrilling tone for the tournament.

**Czechia - Slovakia 2-2** Both teams had to settle for a draw, with goalie Mathijs De Ridder saving a penalty shot that would have made the score 3-2 with 01:39 left. The game remained 2-2 until the end. **Germany - Finland 1-3 Finland scored twice on the power play, with Anton Lundell scoring eight minutes in before Jesse Puljujarvi added one early in the third.

Stefan Loibl gave Germany something to get excited about with 12 minutes left, only for Aatu Raty to make it 3-1 deciding the game in favor of Finland





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2026 IIHF World Championship Day 1 Results Canada Vs. Sweden Finland Vs. Germany Switzerland Vs. Poland

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