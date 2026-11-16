Three Toronto friends finish 8,000-km cross-Canada canoe trip in Vancouver

Nolan Aziz, Will Vyse and Georges Kirijian landed at Vancouver's Jericho Beach after a 219-day, 8,000-kilometre canoe journey from Quebec to raise money for True North Aid. The trio believe it is the longest single-season canoe expedition ever recorded.

Three longtime friends from Toronto completed an 8,000-kilometre cross-Canada canoe journey on Sunday afternoon, landing at Vancouver's Jericho Beach near the Jericho Sailing Centre. Nolan Aziz, Will Vyse and Georges Kirijian, all 24, were greeted by family with hugs and tears and by supporters who broke into an impromptu rendition of O Canada.

The trio believe their journey from Tadoussac, Que. , to Vancouver is the longest single-season canoe trip ever recorded, at more than 200 days. Their expedition ran 219 days and crossed six provinces along rivers and lakes, often far from major cities.

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Charity Support Drives Cross-Canada Canoe Journey

The friends previously completed a 60-day trip during the COVID-19 pandemic, and decided to see if they could push that further by travelling across the country in support of True North Aid, a charity that helps northern and remote Indigenous communities. The group paddled long distances every day and camped almost every night on Crown land, in provincial parks, or once on a farm with the owner's approval.

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When travel by water was not possible, they portaged over land, sometimes using a cart to pull the canoe and other times carrying it on their backs. Vyse said the coast-to-coast journey revealed the generosity and hospitality of Canadians who greeted them at different stages of the trip. I think our biggest takeaway is that there is a lot of really beautiful people out there, really kind people, he said on the shore of Jericho Beach on Sunday.

Highlights of the trip included the icy waters of the Saguenay fjord in Quebec, the beautiful rocks and clear water of Lake Superior, and the Fond du Lac river in Saskatchewan with its sandstone shores and easy current. Aziz said the Athabasca sand dunes in Western Canada were like nothing they had seen before, describing sand as far as you can see. The trip brought beautiful views but also challenges.

Challenging Portages Test Expeditions Resolve

Vyse said cold weather was a particular obstacle in Quebec, and a late thaw threw a wrench in the group's timeline. We had to portage for like 3 weeks straight because the lakes just weren't thawing, he said. The group faced another tough portage in British Columbia to avoid the unnavigable currents of Hells Gate and the roaring Fraser River. Their longest portages reached between 50 and 80 kilometres, Vyse said.

In B.C. , the group also climbed over a hydroelectric dam to reach the Peace River as they paddled through the Rockies. Despite recent B.C. storms, Vyse said the group had good luck with the weather on the last leg of their journey. We have sort of been travelling in a little hole of sunlight with the clouds around us, just kind of perfectly escaping the rain, he said.

Kirijian said the group faced its challenges with the awareness that they were sharing just one canoe, and that if something went wrong help would not come. That meant they chose to portage at certain stages instead of facing potentially unsafe rapids. We are one canoe, we are three guys. We cannot have any redundancy when it comes to any kinds of accidents in the water, he said.

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We are always just going into things knowing we just have one boat, we cannot be rescued. Kirijian also said people are a lot better than we realize, describing strangers as friends we have not made yet. The tired trio said their first priorities back on land are a shower and a nap, and they thanked their supporters. Aziz said travelling across the country helped him appreciate the connections between Canadians from different regions and backgrounds.

Shared Canadian Identity Unites Travelers

What we really saw, despite all the microcosms of different cultures that we have in this country, we all have this shared national identity as Canadians and it is really beautiful, he said. Among those welcoming the trio to Vancouver was Peatr Thomas, who travelled from Manitoba for their final landing. Thomas met the paddlers when they stopped in his community during the 150-year commemoration of the Bloodvein River First Nation's treaty signing.

Thomas said the group showed an interest in learning about Indigenous communities and their relationship with the land and water. They also just wanted to know the perspective of the Indigenous peoples and the history and how we sort of connect with the land and the water as well, he said. The trio said supporting True North Aid is one way of giving back to the northern communities who treated them with kindness, regardless of cultural or language barriers.

Canoe Lands At Vancouver Beach Destination

The red canoe used by the three friends came to rest on Vancouver's Jericho Beach at the end of the expedition.