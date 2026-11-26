The Canada Border Services Agency seized more than $25 million worth of illicit nicotine products, including vapes and pouches, at several land ports of entry in southern Ontario. The seizures occurred over a four-day period in November from commercial shipments arriving from the United States.

The Canada Border Services Agency ( CBSA) announced it seized more than $25 million worth of illicit nicotine products at several land ports of entry in southern Ontario.

The seizures took place over a four-day period in November from commercial shipments arriving from the United States. On November 7, border services officers at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, allegedly seized 463 kilograms of nicotine vapes and pouches valued at $355,250. Two days later, on November 9, agents at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor allegedly seized 9,270 kilograms of nicotine pouches valued at more than $18.5 million.

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Massive Nicotine Seizures at Ontario Bridges

The final seizures occurred on November 10 at the Queenston Bridge in Niagara Falls. Border services said it seized 265,875 kilograms of nicotine pouches valued at more than $5.3 million and 2,513 kilograms of nicotine pouches valued at nearly $2.9 million. In a news release, the CBSA stated, By intercepting illicit nicotine products at the border, the CBSA helps protect Canadian communities by disrupting organized crime.

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Profits generated from illegal tobacco sales can fund a range of criminal activities in Canada and abroad, and smuggling operations deprive governments of the revenue that support the programs and services that Canadians depend upon. Gary Anandasangaree, Canada's Minister of Public Safety, said the latest seizures have helped combat organized crime and strengthened the security of our border.

CBSA Continues Fight Against Contraband Nicotine

The CBSA added that it combats contraband nicotine smuggling and protects Canada's borders through targeted enforcement, intelligence-led operations and the expertise of border services officers. The agency says it continues to combat contraband nicotine smuggling and protect Canada's borders through targeted enforcement, intelligence-led operations and the expertise of border services officers. The CBSA says it continues to combat contraband nicotine smuggling and protect Canada's borders through targeted enforcement, intelligence-led operations and the expertise of border services officers.