A collection of 25 news headlines in English, covering various topics such as crime, politics, health, sports, and more.

Police tape shown at the scene of a stabbing in the southeast Calgary community of Auburn Bay on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

'A new low': Former Alberta premier weighs in on electors list breach as hundreds of cease and desist letters sent out. 'It’s just not a solution': Experts question why Ontario allows double the federally recommended lead limit in school drinking water. Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering elderly couple in Dieppe, N.B. , home.

'Municipal laws don’t matter when people are being killed’: London resident calls for safety improvement at Highbury and Dingman Nottawasaga, Huronia OPP and Barrie’s tactical unit make substantial drug bust. Is it a zebra? Is it a dog? Meet LaSalle Ont.

’s newest star, raising awareness one stripe at a time. Taxpayer information accessed amid 42,000 CRA account breaches, privacy watchdog finds. Worried about hantavirus? Take precautions when opening cottages, sheds, PHAC expert advises.

Real Madrid’s Valverde suffers head injury in alleged altercation with teammate Tchouaméni. Why modern witches are making pilgrimages to an ancient Turkish temple.

'It was hard for our son’: This U.S. couple says moving to Germany was a tough adjustment for their young family. Mount Everest season opens late, with climbers undeterred by huge ice block and high travel costs





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Tape Stabbing Auburn Bay Alberta Premier Electors List Breach Lead Limit Drug Bust Zebra Dog Taxpayer Information Breach Hantavirus Turkish Temple Mount Everest Alleged Altercation Tough Adjustment Ice Block

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Surrey firefighter leads first aid workshop for parents, hikers rescued from North Shore alpine trail, head-on collision near Kingston, cannabis raids in N.S., N.B., Ontario, safety improvement at Highbury and Dingman, substantial drug bust, Danielle Smith granted security clearance for CSIS briefings, Mount Everest season opens late, modern witches make pilgrimages to an ancient Turkish temple, U.S. couple's adjustment to life in GermanyA news article containing various headlines from different sources, including CTV News, CTV News, RCMP, London Free Press, Nottawasaga OPP, Barrie's tactical unit, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

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