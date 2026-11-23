Prime Minister Mark Carney will announce plans to restore the heritage building at 24 Sussex Drive on Friday as the Rideau Hall Foundation's renovation campaign reaches $8.24 million in donations.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will announce plans on Friday to restore the heritage building at 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of the prime minister in Ottawa.

The news comes as the Rideau Hall Foundation campaign to fund the renovation and modernization of the residence has raised $8.24 million. More than $8 million has been donated toward the project, including five donations of at least $1 million. The Rideau Hall Foundation is leading the national campaign to raise $50 million for the rehabilitation and modernization of the official residence of the prime minister of Canada.

Also read Carney and Poilievre Trade Jabs at Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner

Rideau Hall Foundation Raises Millions From Donors

According to the Rideau Hall Foundation website, $8.24 million has been raised since the campaign began in late June, with 4,906 Canadians donating to the project. The foundation says there have been five Legacy donors, contributing between $1 million and $5 million. Those donors are Ed and Fran Clark, Stephen Dent and Janet Maclaren, Roger and Jenny Hardy of The Hardy Family Foundation, Heather Ryan and L. David Dube Foundation, and the Sixty Three Foundation.

Advertisement

The Gaffney Foundation is listed as a Heritage donor, contributing between $500,000 and $999,999. Thirty-nine individuals and groups have donated at least $10,000 to the project, with donations listed under Legacy, Heritage, Landmark, Keystone and Pillar. The maximum donation one person can provide is $5 million, representing 10 per cent of the total fundraising goal.

In October, the Rideau Hall Foundation unveiled the Council for 24 Sussex, a group of volunteers to help mobilize support for the appeal and encourage participation in this once-in-a-generation national project. The council members will engage Canadians and encourage donations to support the renovation and restoration of the prime minister's residence. No one has lived at the official residence of the prime minister since June 2015.

PM Carney Launches Design Competition For Sussex

The National Capital Commission closed the historic building in 2022 due to health and safety concerns, with abatement and decommissioning work completed in 2024. On June 26, Prime Minister Mark Carney launched the national design-and-build competition to renovate 24 Sussex Drive. The competition will be open to Canadian firms, with more details expected to be released this fall.

More than 100 businesses and firms have expressed an interest in partnering with proponents for the renovation of the prime minister's residence. 24 Sussex Drive was built in 1867-68 and has been home to 10 prime ministers. The main building includes 34 rooms, as well as another small home at 10 Sussex Drive, a pool house and two RCMP guard houses.