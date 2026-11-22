Twenty-four civilians, including seven children, were killed in Warrap State by SPLA-IO forces. The toll rose from fifteen as the humanitarian situation in South Sudan continues to deteriorate amidst intercommunal violence.

A violent attack in South Sudan's Warrap State has resulted in the deaths of at least 24 civilians, according to local authorities confirming the incident on Sunday.

The toll was initially reported as fifteen but was significantly raised following further assessments of the aftermath in the affected region. This latest tragedy highlights the escalating cycle of violence that continues to plague the world's youngest nation since its independence in 2011. The attack targeted an area known as Bol Bol Boma, located in the northwest part of the country.

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Warrap State Attack Details

The incident occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning, drawing attention from regional leaders and humanitarian observers concerned about the security situation. Local commissioner Machuei Bith provided details to news agencies regarding the scope and impact of the assault. Machuei Bith, acting commissioner of Tonj East County in Warrap State, identified the perpetrators as attackers originating from the neighboring Unity State. These individuals were described as part of the SPLA-IO forces, which remain loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar.

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Machar has been under house arrest since March 2025, yet his faction continues to engage in armed conflict across the volatile regions of the country. Among the victims of the attack were herders who were targeted in their communities. The deceased included seven children and six women, adding to the growing list of casualties in the ongoing crisis.

The presence of such a high number of minors and women underscores the severity of the humanitarian impact on local populations who are already vulnerable. In addition to the civilian casualties, four armed attackers wearing SPLA-IO uniforms were also killed during the confrontation. A local police officer confirmed this detail on condition of anonymity, validating the account provided by the acting commissioner.

Ongoing Violence in South Sudan

Officials have stated that the death toll could rise further as a team is dispatched to the scene for a thorough investigation. This event is part of a broader pattern of instability in Warrap State and neighboring areas. Just last week, clashes between two groups in the town of Makuach left seventeen people dead and twenty-three injured.

Last month, intercommunal violence on the border between Warrap and Unity States resulted in at least seventy-two fatalities, demonstrating the persistent nature of the conflict. The region has been trapped for years in a cycle of revenge killings and cattle raids. These conflicts are exacerbated by the proliferation of firearms and struggles for control over territory and resources. The humanitarian situation remains catastrophic in many areas, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

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South Sudan endured a bloody civil war between 2013 and 2018 involving troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and those loyal to Riek Machar. That conflict claimed more than 400,000 lives and left the infrastructure of the nation in ruins. Clashes have intensified in recent months between forces loyal to the two men, despite peace agreements. The recurring violence in regions like Warrap and Unity State continues to disrupt lives and displace communities.

Calls for Regional Security

International observers and local authorities are calling for increased efforts to secure the region and protect civilians. The ongoing instability poses significant challenges to the country's recovery and political stability.