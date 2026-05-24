21 people missing after building collapse in Philippines: Rescuers use hands and sniffer dogs to search for survivors

Building collapses due to severe storms, leading to multiple casualties and missing persons. frantic rescuers carefully search for survivors using their hands and sniffer dogs to ensure that all those trapped inside remain alive.

Rescuers scrambled to find trapped survivors after a nine-story building collapse in Manila, Philippines, leading to multiple casualties and missing persons. Rescuers, including firefighters and police, used their hands and sniffer dogs to search for survivors on the rubble.

At least 21 people were missing, while 24 workers managed to escape or were rescued. The building collapsed due to a fierce thunderstorm in Angeles City in Pampanga province, and the affected area was marked with caution tape. According to Francis Pangilinan, the head of Angeles City's disaster mitigation office, most of the unaccounted-for victims were believed to be workers in the building.

Angeles City, with its U.S. Air Force base, has developed into an entertainment and commercial hub in Luzon, the main northern Philippine region. Rescuers are cautious and cautious due to the unstable site, prioritizing the evacuation of those trapped





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Building Collapse Building Collapse In The Philippines Angeles City Philippine Air Force U.S. Air Force Base Clark Freeport Zone Severe Storms Emergency Response Teams Rescue Operations Firefighters Police Disaster Mitigation Emergency Operations Center

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