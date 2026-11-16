The 2027 Grammy nominations reveal women leading major categories while hip-hop is notably absent from general field entries. The awards ceremony is scheduled for February 7, 2027.

The Recording Academy officially announced the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday, setting the stage for the ceremony taking place on February 7. The list of contenders for the 100 awarded categories features a historic shift in genre representation and a significant rise in female dominance across the industry's most prestigious honors. From Raye and Rosalía leading the charge to 84-year-old John Cale receiving his first nomination, the announcements have sparked immediate discussion regarding the direction of the music industry. While every year produces its share of snubs and surprises, this cycle marks a distinct departure from previous trends, particularly in how major genres are recognized or overlooked by the voting body.

Hip-Hop Excluded From General Categories

The absence of hip-hop from the general field categories represents a stark contrast to the 2026 Grammys, where three rap albums were nominated for Album of the Year alongside rap-specific awards. This year, zero rap releases have secured nominations in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, or Album of the Year categories. Drake, who achieved a No. 1 hit on the all-genre Hot 100 this year with "Janice STFU," did not submit his three 2026 albums or their singles for consideration. Despite his star power, the general absence of the genre is notable, especially given the previous year's success with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, and Tyler, the Creator.

Also read Raye and Rosalia Lead 2027 Grammy Nominations With 15 Nods Each

Other major hip-hop releases are also missing from the list, including A$AP Rocky's first full-length album in eight years, "Don't Be Dumb," and Baby Keem's "Ca$ino." Don Toliver emerges as the primary hip-hop presence in the broader conversation, having received a nomination for Best New Artist alongside a Rap Album nomination. Drake does hold one nomination in the newly created Best Latin Song category for his Spanish-language feature on Karol G's "Ahí," but this single inclusion does little to offset the general lack of representation for the genre in the main competitive fields.

Women Lead Major Award Contention

For the first time in Grammy history, all six artists with the most nominations are women. This dominance extends to the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories, where women comprise every nominee except for Bruno Mars. The Album of the Year shortlist features Raye, Rosalía, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Mars. The Song of the Year list is nearly identical, with Ariana Grande replacing Bridgers and Björk earning a historic general field nomination as a featured artist on Rosalía's "Berghain."

Notable omissions from these top-tier categories include Stella Lefty, whose hit "Boston" did not earn a single nomination, and Gracie Abrams for "Daughter From Hell." Beyond the general categories, women also hold strong positions in Dance Pop Recording, R&B Solo Performance, and the Contemporary Country Album category, which is in its second year. Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves are competing in the country field, while the Traditional Country category features only male nominees, including Harry Styles and Noah Kahan.

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Male Artists Miss Out on Recognition

Several high-profile male artists were shut out of the nominations this cycle, marking a surprising shift in recognition for established stars. Harry Styles failed to receive a nod for his fourth studio album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally." Ed Sheeran's "Play" was also overlooked. Noah Kahan received only one nomination for his critically acclaimed "The Great Divide," specifically in the new Contemporary Folk Album category. Justin Bieber's surprise album "Swag II" did not earn any recognition, continuing a trend of silence for his recent releases.

The snubs extended to promising newcomers as well. Malcolm Todd was excluded from the nominations despite significant industry support for his album "Do That Again." Similarly, his sister, singer-songwriter Audrey Hobert, was not nominated for Best New Artist, despite being viewed as a leading candidate for the honor. This exclusion highlights the fierce competition and subjective nature of the voting process, where critical acclaim does not always translate into Grammy recognition.

Beyoncé and Posthumous Honors

Beyoncé continues to rewrite music history with her 100th career nomination, receiving recognition for "Morning Dew (Donk)" in the R&B Solo Performance category. The track served as the lead single for the 20th anniversary re-release of her album "B'Day." This milestone follows her 2023 achievement as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history and her 2025 win for Country Album of the Year with "Cowboy Carter," making her the first Black woman to win Album of the Year since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Posthumous nominations also feature prominently in this year's list. Dolly Parton received three nominations following her death earlier this year. She is nominated twice in the Country Duo/Group Performance category for "Butterfly" with Zac Brown Band and "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" with Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire. She is also nominated for Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage." In the same category, Tim Curry is nominated posthumously for "Vagabond: A Memoir," competing against Michelle Obama for her third nomination for "The Look," having won the award twice previously.

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New Asian Pop Category Spark Debate

The Recording Academy introduced five new Grammy categories this year, including the Asian Pop Performance category, designed to celebrate K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop releases. The initiative has drawn mixed reactions from the public and industry observers. While some fans expressed excitement about the increased visibility and dedicated space for Asian artists, others have criticized the move. Critics view the new category as a potential racialized barrier that segregates Asian performers rather than integrating them into broader mainstream categories. The implementation of these new genres will likely influence how future nominations are structured and perceived across the industry.