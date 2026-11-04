2027 Dodge Durango vs Grand Cherokee L: V8 Muscle or Family Utility

Edmunds experts compare the 2027 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee L. The Durango offers standard V8 power while the Jeep provides superior off-road capability and modern tech.

Edmunds automotive experts have completed a comprehensive evaluation of two prominent three-row SUVs from Stellantis, revealing distinct advantages for different buyer profiles. The 2027 Dodge Durango and the Jeep Grand Cherokee L share similar silhouettes and seating capacity for seven passengers, yet their engineering philosophies diverge significantly in performance and utility.

Interior Space and Ride Comfort Analysis

The Grand Cherokee L measures approximately four inches longer and two inches wider than its Dodge counterpart, providing passengers with noticeably more elbow and legroom. While the Durango claims superior third-row legroom on paper, its fixed second-row seats and low-mounted third row create a cramped environment where occupants sit with knees raised. In contrast, the Jeep features a sliding second row that facilitates easier access to the rear and opens up substantial legroom once passengers are seated.

Also read Blue Jays decline Straw’s club option for 2027

During rigorous testing, Edmunds experts determined that the Grand Cherokee delivers a smoother ride over road imperfections and offers more comfortable front seats for extended journeys. Despite the size advantage, cargo-hauling ability remains nearly identical between the two vehicles. Both models provide exactly 17.2 cubic feet of space behind the third row, with folded configurations showing minimal variance in total volume.

Powertrain Performance and Towing Capacity

The Grand Cherokee L comes standard with a 293-horsepower V6 engine, which proved sluggish in acceleration tests, taking 8.6 seconds to reach 60 mph. An available 324-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder improves this time by roughly one second and boosts fuel economy to an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined, compared to the V6's 21 mpg. However, this efficient engine is reserved for midtier trims and above, starting near $50,000.

Advertisement

The Dodge Durango prioritizes raw power over efficiency, starting with a 360-horsepower V8 rated at 17 mpg combined. Options progress to a 475-horsepower V8 and top out with a 710-horsepower supercharged V8. A test Durango equipped with a midtier V8 sprinted to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. This eight-cylinder configuration unlocks up to 8,700 pounds of towing capacity, significantly exceeding the Jeep's 6,200-pound limit.

Off-Road Capability and Technology Features

For drivers navigating dirt roads and rocky trails, the Grand Cherokee L stands as the clear choice due to its superior ground clearance, low-range gearing, and dedicated off-road hardware. The Jeep can venture into rugged terrain named Durango with ease, whereas the Durango's standard all-wheel drive is optimized for wet weather and drag-strip launches rather than serious off-roading.

Both SUVs feature standard 10-inch touchscreens and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Grand Cherokee L quickly surpasses the Dodge with a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster, optional 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, a front passenger display, and a digital rearview mirror. The Durango counters with an available 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system but lacks comparable interior sophistication.

Driver assistance technology further highlights the gap between the two models. The Jeep includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, and blind-spot warning as standard equipment, with upper trims adding surround-view cameras, automated parking, and hands-free driving capabilities. The Durango limits standard safety to blind-spot warning and parking sensors, making forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking optional extras.

Advertisement

Pricing Structure and Final Verdict

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L starts at $43,725 including destination fees, while the Dodge Durango begins at $45,870. Experts conclude that the Jeep delivers unquestionably better value through modern features, a comfortable interior, and proven off-road ability. The vehicle represents a more polished choice for those who do not require heavy towing capacity.

However, the Durango remains irresistible for buyers seeking muscle-car charm wrapped in a three-row SUV package. Its standard V8 power and attitude differentiate it from luxury European competitors that typically cost six figures. For those needing to tow big boats or trailers, the Durango's towing capacity and speed make it the definitive selection despite its higher price point and lower fuel efficiency.