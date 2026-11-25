The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt, Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Honda Prelude, Jeep Wrangler 392, and Mazda Miata remain available. Discover details on these unique vehicles.

The automotive industry is driven by cold calculation, yet five specific vehicles remain in showrooms despite defying conventional market logic. These models range from budget electric hatchbacks to supercharged muscle cars and rugged V8 SUVs. Edmunds editors highlight these exceptions to corporate downsizing trends as essential purchases before they disappear. Buyers seeking unique driving experiences or specific regulatory advantages should act quickly.

2027 Chevrolet Bolt Returns Under $30,000

The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle returns to the market with a starting price under $30,000. This affordable pricing strategy arrives despite the end of the federal EV tax credit. The vehicle provides approximately 260 miles of range for daily commuting and longer trips.

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General Motors significantly upgraded the charging speed for public stations compared to the previous generation. The cabin offers ample space for adult passengers despite its compact footprint. Edgars notes this appears to be a limited one-year offering for the American market.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Delivers 795 Horsepower

Ford maintains the Mustang lineup with the 2027 Dark Horse SC variant featuring a supercharged engine. This high-performance model produces 795 horsepower starting at $108,085. It sits alongside the traditional Mustang GT which retains a V8 engine and six-speed manual transmission.

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The American classic has been in continuous production since 1964. Ford continues to innovate to keep the brand relevant against shrinking competition. The Camaro and Dodge Challenger have already been retired or replaced by different models.

Honda Prelude Revives Hybrid Sport Coupe Lineage

The 2027 Honda Prelude marks a significant return after a two-decade hiatus from the North American market. This hybrid coupe shares performance hardware with the Civic Type R. It delivers 44 mpg combined according to EPA estimates for the 2027 model year.

Honda equipped the vehicle with an adaptive suspension and precise steering for superior handling. The starting price exceeds $40,000 for this niche two-door sports car. It appeals to drivers who value fuel efficiency alongside dynamic driving characteristics.

Jeep Wrangler 392 V8 Production Indefinitely Extended

Jeep announced in 2025 that the Wrangler 392 V8 would remain in production indefinitely. The model features a massive 470 horsepower engine installed in the rugged body. Final editions were previously sold in 2024 and 2025 before this reversal.

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The 2027 V8-powered Jeep will command a premium price at the dealership. It prioritizes off-road capability and raw power over fuel economy or modern technology features. This decision defies initial corporate plans to discontinue the high-emission engine option.

Mazda Miata Continues Lightweight Sports Car Legacy

The Mazda Miata remains a staple of the convertible sports car segment starting at just over $30,000. The current generation has been on sale for more than a decade without a replacement timeline. Mazda emphasizes light weight and simple mechanical engagement over complex electronics.

It is one of the few new cars available with a stick shift transmission. The folding roof and two-seat layout provide a pure driving experience. It consistently outlasts competitors that attempt to replicate its specific formula for fun.