2026 World Cup: Where Every Team Stands Ahead of the Tournament

A breakdown of the 2026 World Cup teams, from true contenders to those just happy to be here.

The 2026 World Cup is set to be the biggest ever, with 48 teams competing in a 50% increase from the previous tournament. With two weeks until kickoff, anticipation is building as teams get ready to play in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Despite only a dozen teams expected to vie for the title, every nation will dream of advancing and potentially pulling an upset in the knockout stage. Here's a breakdown of where every team stands ahead of the 2026 World Cup, from true contenders to those just happy to be here. The first tier features six of the eight previous World Cup-winning countries, and chances are one of those eight will win the title again.

However, two of the top nations yet to win the tournament are also in this tier. France, the 2018 World Cup winner and 2022 runner-up, seeks to be the second nation to reach three straight World Cup finals. The talent is obviously there, with a second squad from France capable of reaching the quarterfinals or beyond. The only question is about how much coach Didier Deschamps will open up his loaded offense in his final tournament.

Spain, the 2024 EURO winner, has the highest floor of any team and should cruise into the round of 16 before potentially meeting Colombia or Croatia. Argentina, the 2022 World Cup winner, seeks to be the first repeat World Cup winner since Brazil in 1962. Despite Lionel Messi's age, the team has enough depth to fuel a strong title defense. England, under new coach Thomas Tuchel, will surely play to its strength and be more attack-minded.

However, the team also has serious center back question marks beyond Marc Guéhi. Portugal, powered by Bruno Fernandes, will be a force to be reckoned with, but the team's versatility is reduced when Cristiano Ronaldo is on the pitch. Brazil, despite being a top contender, is less optimistic due to a lack of great midfield options to link the defense with its potent attack.

The team's aging midfielders, Casemiro and Fabinho, don't seem like enough to hold the midfield together for a month's worth of games





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