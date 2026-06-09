2026 World Cup Set to Break New Ground Across United States, Canada, and Mexico

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams playing across 16 stadiums in three countries, with the United States hosting the majority of matches including all quarterfinals onward. Broadcasting details, key players like Messi and Ronaldo, and tactical coaches are highlighted.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark the first time the tournament is hosted across three nations: the United States, Canada , and Mexico . This expanded edition will feature a record 48 teams , up from 32, and will commence on June 11 with Mexico facing South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The United States' opening match follows on June 12, with the U.S. team hosting Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Canada and Mexico will each host 13 matches, while the remaining 78 games will be played across 11 U.S. cities, including all matches from the quarterfinals onward. The tournament draw, held on December 5, placed the 48 teams into 12 groups of four.

While the expanded field may result in a more varied level of competition, advancing from the group stage to the Round of 32 will still present a significant challenge for many teams. The group stage schedule begins with Mexico versus South Africa and South Korea against Czechia on the opening Thursday, followed by two more matches on Friday, including the U.S. opener. The action intensifies on Saturday with four simultaneous matches per day.

In the final group matchday, all six groups will have their games kick off at the same time, a traditional design to heighten drama and prevent collusion. In total, 16 stadiums across the three host nations will be used. Mexico's venues include the iconic Estadio Azteca plus stadiums in Monterrey and Guadalajara. Canada's matches will be split between Toronto and Vancouver.

The United States will utilize 11 venues: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle. Due to FIFA regulations, NFL stadiums have been temporarily renamed; for example, AT&T Stadium will be labeled simply as Dallas Stadium during the tournament.

Broadcasting rights in the United States are held by Fox Sports, with all 104 matches airing in English on Fox (70 games) and FS1 (34 games), and all available for streaming on Fox One. Spanish-language coverage will be provided by Telemundo for 92 matches, with the remaining 12 (all concurrent final group stage games) airing on Universo. The tournament will also showcase several legendary players aiming for historic milestones.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, who turns 39 during the event, enters as the reigning Golden Ball winner from the 2022 World Cup. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, aged 41, will seek to become the first man to score in six World Cups, having already scored in five. Croatia's Luka Modrić, 40, is set for a fifth appearance pending recovery from cheekbone surgery and remains a central figure after winning the Golden Ball in 2018 and leading Croatia to third place in 2022.

For the U.S. men's national team, Christian Pulisic emerges as the key player to watch. His resilient performance during the 2022 World Cup, where he played through injury to help the team reach the knockout round, has made him a household name. The success of the U.S. squad this summer will largely depend on his contributions. Tactical decisions and managerial expertise often determine World Cup outcomes, and the tournament features several coaches with proven international track records.

France's Didier Deschamps stands out after guiding Les Bleus to two consecutive World Cup finals, winning in 2018 and finishing as runners-up in 2022. Fan engagement adds another layer to the event; OneFootball has compiled photo rankings of all participating nations following releases from The Athletic, sparking debates over favorites. Brazil, England, and Germany rank highly, but a smaller African nation surprisingly topped one list.

To further involve supporters, FOX One offers a 2026 Soccer Pick 'Em game, allowing participants to compete solo, create private groups, join public leaderboards, or engage in more competitive formats





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